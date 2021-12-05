ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

No Restrictions Yet, But Denver Water Customers Should Be Water Wise This Winter To Avoid Them

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4)- The weather in Colorado has been unseasonably warm this December. Heat records are being broken, but more importantly there has been no significant precipitation. If you have been concerned about the lack of snow and warm weather, you aren’t alone. As of Dec. 5, Denver hasn’t seen...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Jersey American Water Urges Customers to Prepare Pipes for Winter Weather

Winter quickly approaches and temperatures continue to fall, New Jersey American Water urges homeowners aside a few moments right now to prepare their plumbing for the coming cooler conditions and avoid the cost of broken pipe repairs. “Although New Jersey winters are difficult to predict, we can be sure that...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

CDOT Staffing Shortage Redirects Snowplow Drivers To Where The Snow Is Falling

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting its fleet of plows ready for the impending snow. The agency is facing a challenge to having enough drivers to run all the plows. (credit: CBS) CDOT said the staffing shortage means plow drivers from the Front Range will be redirected to handle the big snow in the mountains. This isn’t an unusual change, to redirect staff to where they are needed most, but this time it might be more noticeable. The majority of CDOT plow drivers will be in the mountains Thursday night into Friday morning. That will leave a smaller fleet in...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Snowstang Buses Make A Comeback, Copper Mountain Added As A New Destination

(CBS4) – CDOT is bringing back its Snowstang bus service which caters specifically to skiers and snowboarders. This winter the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Snowstang will take passengers from Union Station in Denver to either Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Copper Mountain or Steamboat Springs. (credit: CBS) The buses didn’t run last ski season due to the pandemic and were halted due to COVID near the end of the 2019-2020 season. CDOT said ridership levels beat expectations in 2019-2020, which was the first season for the bus service. Copper Mountain was added as a new destination on the route this year. CDOT describes the bus rides on Snowstang as “affordable, convenient and comfortable.” It will begin service on Saturday and the service will run through mid-April. After leaving Denver the bus also stops at the Federal Center in Lakewood before heading up to the mountains. LINK: Ride Snowstang It costs $25 to ride the Snowstang roundtrip to Copper, A Basin and Loveland. Steamboat Springs rides cost $40 roundtrip. Kids 11 and under are free with a paying adult. RTD also runs a Ski-n-Ride bus service for skiers and boarders between Boulder and Eldora Mountain.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Avalanche Watch In Effect As Snowstorm Prepares To Blanket Colorado’s High Country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – With potentially feet of snow expected in some areas of Colorado’s mountains, the threat of snow slides will increase. On Wednesday, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an Avalanche Watch through Friday. Forecasters say their biggest concern is the snow that has stuck around through weeks of dry weather. It’s become granular and will become an unstable base for the new snow expected to fall. (credit: CBS) “Anytime we get new snow on top of that. We’re starting to see avalanches. Right now they’re fairly small but as the winter progresses it’s going to change,” said Dr. Ethan...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
kunc.org

Experts say watering your trees can help them survive Colorado's dry winter

Recent weather along the Front Range has been abnormally warm and dry. Dry air and lack of moisture from snowfall can be hard on trees and other landscaping. With little snow in the forecast for the coming days, and a La Niña weather pattern ahead, many plant experts recommend watering to protect lawns, shrubs and trees.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Water Suppliers Seeing ‘Traditional Patterns’ Change Each Year

DENVER (CBS4) – A drive past Dillon Reservoir this dry fall shows the lake levels low enough to make people wonder. It’s a common mistake. The levels are always dropped by Denver Water ahead of the winter snowpack. (credit: CBS) The deeper parts of the reservoir still hold a lot. The reservoir’s capacity is 250,000 acre feet, the equivalent of a foot of water over an acre, which is about the size of a football field. “Our reservoir storage is about where it usually is this time of year,” said Denver Water spokesman Todd Hartman. Water supply experts are looking longer and things look...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: The Mountains Will Measure Snow In Feet, Denver Will Be Lucky To Get An Inch

DENVER (CBS4) – All of Colorado’s 27 larger ski areas will get snow in the coming days while Denver struggles to get the first accumulating snow of the season about 7 weeks later than normal. The storm will initially arrive Wednesday night with snow spreading across the mountains mainly west of the Continental Divide. The snow will then spread east across all mountain areas on Thursday followed by the heaviest snow arriving late Thursday into Friday. The snow will end in the high country by late Friday night so it will be a 48 hour storm. The highest snow totals in the state...
COLORADO STATE
sentinelcolorado.com

The message from scientists on Colorado’s lack of snow so far: Don’t panic

Last week, a blizzard warning was issued for the mountains — of Hawaii. But as the tropical state dealt with flooding and high winds, Colorado has been pretty bone-dry. Denver has set a modern-day record and gone nearly 230 days without any measurable accumulation. Fortunately, it seems like that record’s days are numbered with a winter storm expected later this week.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Water#Water Year#Saving Water#Water Waste#Water Supply
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: The First Snow Of The Season Should Arrive Friday, 7 Weeks Late!

DENVER (CBS4) – Based on the latest weather models, confidence is increasing that Denver and much of Colorado’s Front Range will finally get the first measurable snow of the season later this week. Two storm systems on the West Coast will combine in the coming days and move east toward Colorado. The storm track should be favorable for upslope flow along the urban corridor and therefore snow around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins Thursday night into Friday. (source: CBS) At this time, accumulation is expected to be light in the metro area with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches in most neighborhoods below...
DENVER, CO
New Country 99.1

The Snow Is Coming To Colorado…FINALLY On Friday

December snow in Colorado usually isn't a big deal. It's expected and something that is just part of life...except for this year. We have now gone (as of today, Wednesday December 8th...229 days without measurable snowfall in Denver) and outside of a light dusting a couple of weeks ago here in NoCo, we've been snow-free as well.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Incoming Snowstorm Could Produce A Very Dangerous Avalanche Cycle In Colorado’s Western Mountains

DENVER (CBS4) – After weeks with little to no snow in the mountains of Colorado a strong storm moving in from the Pacific Northwest promises to bring an extended period of high wind and heavy snow starting late Wednesday night and lasting through most of Friday. Some places will experience a prolonged period of wind speeds in excess of 25 mph with gusts between 45 and 60 mph. The bulk of the snow will fall on Thursday but it will linger into the morning hours on Friday. Before the storm moves out Friday afternoon many mountain areas will see snow totals...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cpr.org

Omicron in Boulder wastewater indicates community spread of newest COVID variant

The omicron variant of COVID-19 was detected in Boulder’s wastewater, the state announced today, indicating community spread of the new variant. “We're unable to quantify how many cases that detection in the Boulder municipal wastewater system represents,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy at a press conference, “but we believe it's likely more than one case, probably some low level of community transmission.”
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Bigger End Of The Week Storm May Bring Snow To Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- Winter is finally showing up across many areas of Colorado and there may be two blasts of snow possible this week. The first one is already bringing snow and rain into the mountains and western slope. Many mountains west of the continental divide should get some good accumulations by noon on Tuesday. There is a Winter Weather Advisory for mountains from Steamboat down thru Telluride. (credit: CBS) There is second storm system heading for Colorado Thursday night into Saturday morning. This one looks to be more potent with much more mountain snow starting Wednesday night into Saturday morning. Credit CBS4 As the...
COLORADO STATE
cw39.com

Save money & water this winter | Winter sprinkler shutoff

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Public Works wants you to save money & water this winter turn off your automatic sprinkler system from November 1 – February 28. Grass goes dormant for the cold winter months; it shuts down and turns brown in order to conserve water and nutrients. This does NOT mean that it is dead, think of it as ‘grass hibernation’… it is ‘sleeping’ until conditions are prime once again.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy