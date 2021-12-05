No Restrictions Yet, But Denver Water Customers Should Be Water Wise This Winter To Avoid Them

(CBS4) – CDOT is bringing back its Snowstang bus service which caters specifically to skiers and snowboarders. This winter the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Snowstang will take passengers from Union Station in Denver to either Arapahoe Basin, Loveland Ski Area, Copper Mountain or Steamboat Springs. (credit: CBS) The buses didn’t run last ski season due to the pandemic and were halted due to COVID near the end of the 2019-2020 season. CDOT said ridership levels beat expectations in 2019-2020, which was the first season for the bus service. Copper Mountain was added as a new destination on the route this year. CDOT describes the bus rides on Snowstang as “affordable, convenient and comfortable.” It will begin service on Saturday and the service will run through mid-April. After leaving Denver the bus also stops at the Federal Center in Lakewood before heading up to the mountains. LINK: Ride Snowstang It costs $25 to ride the Snowstang roundtrip to Copper, A Basin and Loveland. Steamboat Springs rides cost $40 roundtrip. Kids 11 and under are free with a paying adult. RTD also runs a Ski-n-Ride bus service for skiers and boarders between Boulder and Eldora Mountain.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO