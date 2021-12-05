ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Examining The Lindy Effect And Bitcoin

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Bitcoin quickly approaches its teenage years, it’s time to dig into why the fact that it has survived this long makes it incredibly likely that it will continue to survive, and thrive long into the future. In this article we examine The Lindy effect. We cover what the...

How Taproot Brings Major Benefits To Bitcoin Hardware Wallets

Taproot recently activated on Bitcoin’s mainnet. The inclusion in Bitcoin’s protocol, however, is only the first step in actually reaping the benefits of Bitcoin’s latest upgrade. “It's been a long story that started in a diner in Los Altos, CA where Greg Maxwell, Andrew Poelstra and I...
TECHNOLOGY
Bitcoin Hash Rate Hits New All-time High

The Bitcoin hash rate has made a new all-time high, fully recovering from the Chinese bitcoin mining ban this summer. The network is stronger than ever, having risen by over 114% in five months to fully recover from the more than 50% drop after the Chinese crackdown. China started increasing...
MARKETS
Thinking Outside The Box With Upstream’s New Black Box For Home Bitcoin Mining

There’s a revolution brewing in Northern Canada on the Alberta-Saskatchewan border where Steve Barbour and Upstream Data are building new equipment for home mining bitcoin. The winter temperature in Lloydminster is well below zero but Barbour, CEO and founder of Upstream is on a mission, both to decentralize mining and build out better equipment ranging in size from large mining rigs and huts to smaller blackboxes for home mining.
COMPUTERS
Bitcoin’s Price Doesn't Matter: Adoption Does

Bitcoin: a new and complex technology that almost nobody is able to explain to you. Yet people always talk about bitcoin; however, they don’t focus on the technology, but rather on the price. The bitcoin price swings are often used by both supporters and detractors to proclaim bitcoin’s success or impending failure. For instance, there are outlandish predictions claiming price predictions of up to $1 billion per bitcoin, as well as articles claiming the end of bitcoin:
MARKETS
#Mining Equipment#Rubicon
Nonprofit Sats Center Launches To Educate U.S. Regulators On Bitcoin

Leading Bitcoin Companies have launched Sats Center, a nonprofit business league dedicated to fostering an innovative environment for Bitcoin, the organization said in a statement Thursday. The nonprofit will provide education to the public, elected officials, and regulators seeking to learn more about Bitcoin and how it can empower economic growth and financial inclusion.
EDUCATION
Bitcoin And The Orange Party

Bitcoin is for everyone. Not only is Bitcoin for everyone, Bitcoin is the first financial system that doesn't even require you to be a human to use it. Eventually, inanimate objects, artificial intelligence scripts, self-driving vehicles and non-human intelligence alike will all be able to access the network by simply holding the private keys to a Bitcoin wallet. Deflationists and entrepreneurs are salivating at the bit for the economic implications of such an inclusionary system, but this enthusiasm is surprisingly not often shared by the very people you think would fight for such a development in the general access to savings technology; the modern American left. The anti-monopoly, anti-Wall Street disdain felt during Occupy Wall Street dissipated in the following decade into an old blue party helmed by careerist legislators fabulously enriched by their years of service to the country. Why would Hillary Clinton, a progressive icon and still formidable influence on American politics, come out against this open monetary network and instead instill fear of an emerging threat to the country's reserve currency status? Why would Elizabeth Warren, a self-described enemy of big banks, ask for strict regulatory pressure on a technology bringing banking services to a country where nearly one quarter of adults are underbanked? Why would the authors of the Green New Deal turn away from the discourse of how an energy technology like Bitcoin could help monetize and finance a more efficient electrical grid, bringing cheaper power to millions of citizens struggling to pay bills against rising inflation? Bitcoin may be an apolitical protocol, incapable of censoring any transaction no matter what slogan or ideology you might slip into an OP_RETURN, but it is going to permanently shape the incentives of the modern American economy and, thus with it, the American political system.
MARKETS
Here Is Why Bitcoin Will Kill Index Funds

In an episode of Bitcoin Spaces Live, released by Bitcoin Magazine on November 3 2021, Michael Saylor made the claim that bitcoin is going to “demonetize” index funds. “The war is bitcoin versus gold and bitcoin versus index funds… the war is against weak assets, and bitcoin is going to demonetize $100 trillion of them next.”
MARKETS
The World’s First Crypto Index Fund, Tracking Bitcoin Performance, Turns Four

This is a promoted article provided by Invictus Capital. Crypto20, the world’s first tokenized cryptocurrency index fund which holds the top crypto assets including bitcoin, has officially been operational for four years. We’re incredibly grateful for the calibre of investors who have joined us on our journey and are eager to continue to deliver access to democratized financial products that are efficient and affordable to people around the globe, regardless of socioeconomic status.
STOCKS
Countries Are Leaving The USD Standard, They Need A Bitcoin Strategy

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1126: "Dedollarization accelerates." Sign up for the newsletter here. Above is an excerpt from an article published in Al Mayadeen yesterday morning that highlights another domino falling in a trend we've been following for years in this rag; countries deciding to conduct foreign trade in their native currencies instead of using the dollar. In the past, most of the focus has been on energy trade between countries. The petrodollar system makes it so individual countries have to settle their oil trades in USD terms as it is has become the dominant unit of account for international trade. As time goes on and other countries become increasingly displeased with the US government's attempts to police the world and worried about the pace at which dollars are being created, they have begun to begin working to conduct trade without involving the US Dollar in an attempt to separate them selves politically and from currency risk.
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Cryptocurrency is most popular theme on Reddit in 2021 with 6.6m mentions

Cryptocurrency was the most popular theme in a record-breaking year for Reddit in 2021.The term finished ahead of ‘gaming’ and ‘sports’ as the most viewed topic of 2021 on the social media platform, which counts more than 430 million active users across 100,000 communities.“In 2021, there were a lot of conversations on Reddit, but none more prominent than cryptocurrency,” the firm said in its annual Reddit Recap, which pulled data from 1 January to 9 November, 2021.“For more than 10 years, Reddit has been home to over 500 cryptocurrency communities. As more redditors participate in conversation, whether it be for...
MARKETS
Bitcoin Mining And The Case For More Energy

When we first published this essay in May, we did so pseudonymously for the same reason that many other authors adopt pen names: to let our ideas stand (or fall) on their own merits. In the months prior, Bitcoin’s energy debate had heated from a simmer to a boil, yet we continued to find the mainstream conversation lacking. There was little consideration of energy’s fundamental importance to human progress, and even less appreciation for the cosmic beauty of bitcoin mining that has inspired us so deeply.
MARKETS
CEOs Testify on Bitcoin Before U.S. Lawmakers

Chief executives of large cryptocurrency firms appeared before Congress Wednesday to testify and answer questions about their products and services and the Bitcoin market in general as lawmakers struggle to bring the market within public policy and regulatory frameworks. “Several questions remain as to how traditional rules apply and whether...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Orange Pilling People To Bitcoin With Music

Music is a wonderful thing. Bitcoin, too, is a wonderful thing. Combine them and you have a simply fascinating mixture. One of my favorite people to work with here at Bitcoin Magazine, Pleb Music, discussed this and much more with me in our latest episode of “Meet The Plebs.” His time in bitcoin has been spent combining two of his passions, and it eventually led to work in the industry. I believe that this combination of passion and professionality is what makes the bitcoin space truly special — every single person working in it is driven by a unique desire to enact change in the world. This was quite apparent in the conversation I had with Pleb Music, so be sure to check out the podcast and written interview below.
ACCIDENTS

