Rocker B Ranch announces 2022 tournament dates

GRAFORD — Rocker B Ranch has announced its 2022 spring and summer youth travel baseball tournament schedule, which includes 10 weekend tournaments from March 18-July 15, 2022.

In just five short years, Rocker B Ranch has evolved into a premier destination for youth travel baseball tournaments, with athletes touting both the view and the experience.

“If there is a baseball heaven, this is what it feels like at Rocker B,” said Chris Valerio, a player from the Colorado Slammers.

Eric Byrnes, a former Oakland Athletic outfielder and MLB Network contributor, has made the trek from California to Graford with his 11U and 12U Let Them Play teams three times.

“Rocker B is the ultimate baseball destination,” he said. “Our kids and families absolutely love it and can’t wait to go back. Rocker B was built upon a true love for the game and every coach in America needs to take their team to experience the way the game was meant to be played.”

Rocker B has three ballfields and 21 on-site hotel rooms and cabins. Local hotels and VRBO rentals, including those nearby in the Possum Kingdom Lake area are also available.

“We go to Rocker B for the ultimate baseball experience that you will not find anywhere else in Texas,” Canes Southwest Coach Chris Cox said. “The entire staff runs a first class facility, from the well maintained fields to the excellent lodging. We plan to be back every spring and fall because Rocker B treats our organization like family.”

It’s a trend Rocker B owners Lance and Lauren Byrd plan to continue.

“We are a family business that caters to families,” Lance Byrd said. “The kids seem to love coming to our place to play baseball and it’s great watching the intense competition that our tournaments attract. Those smiles are what make it all worthwhile for us.”

The experience, aside from being a great place for baseball, is what keeps the Easton Scorpions coming back, Coach Wade Martinez said.

“Boys can be boys, and safely roam the ranch fishing, playing basketball, wiffle ball or volleyball,” he said. “They’re free to just go and our parents can unwind, relax and enjoy all the amenities of a four-star resort.”

Tournament registration and hotel reservations will open by Jan. 5, 2022, at www.RockerB.com. For more information, contact Bart Byrd at 682-249-0443 or hello@rockerb.com.