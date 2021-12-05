Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LIVE: New York Giants Rumors, News: Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft + Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
LIVE: New York Giants Rumors, News: Mel Kiper Jr. Mock Draft + Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
Chicago Bears Now: Live News & Rumors + Q&A w/ Harrison Graham (Jan. 24)
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a.
NOW: Deebo Samuel Hurt? LATEST 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey + 49ers Rumors vs. Eagles
NOW: Deebo Samuel Hurt? LATEST 49ers Injury News On Christian McCaffrey + 49ers Rumors vs. Eagles
LIVE: Chicago Bears News, Trade Rumors, Saquon Barkley, Jerry Jeudy, Justin Fields, NFL Draft, Q&A
Chicago Bears news & rumors are heating up as the 2023 NFL Offseason is starting to take shape. Bears GM Ryan Poles has a lot of work to do to improve the Bears roster for the 2023 NFL Season. Chicago holds the #1 pick in the NFL Draft and there continues to be Bears trade rumors linked to that selection. Could Chicago also look to trade for a WR like Jerry Jeudy or Brandon Aiyuk? Is Saquon Barkley a legitimate Bears free agent target? The Bears need to get QB Justin Fields some legitimate help and that’s what Poles and Bears head coach Matt Eberflus are tasked with this offseason.
Denver Broncos TRADING For Sean Payton? Saints Trade Rumors On Stefon Diggs & Dak Prescott | NFL
Sean Payton trade rumors just won’t stop! Is Sean Payton headed to the Denver Broncos or will the Arizona Cardinals grab him first? And believe it or not, there are MORE crazy New Orleans Saints trade rumors… Would a Saints trade of Michael Thomas for Dallas Cowboys QB1 Dak Prescott make sense for both teams in the 2023 NFL season? Or could Stefon Diggs join Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed as.
MAJOR Giants Rumors on Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones, Mike Kafka Next Texans Head Coach?
New York Giants rumors are on fire with the NFL Offseason here for the G-Men. Today’s Giants rumors focus on Tee Higgins, Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Mike Kafka. Boomer Esiason linked Tee Higgins to New York as a Giants trade target. NFL rumors came out that Saquon Bakrley turned down a contract worth $12 million per year during the Giants bye week. Mike Kafka is also scheduled to have his s.
WATCH: Chin Coleman previews the Vanderbilt trip
Looking ahead to Kentucky Basketball‘s next game, Chin Coleman opened the Joe Craft Center’s media room doors for a Monday morning press conference. Coleman took questions for around 11 minutes to recap Saturday’s win over Texas A&M and to preview the upcoming game against the Commodores in Nashville.
Bucks vs. Pistons Game Thread
We’ve got Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton back for a glorious night of Milwaukee Bucks basketball. They will get the Detroit Pistons for their first warm-up in quite some time. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!. Poll. Game...
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
Raiders Rumors On Josh Jacobs, Tom Brady, Derek Carr, 2023 NFL Mock Draft + Aaron Rodgers Trade?
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavs Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers live streaming scoreboard is the topic of today’s edition of New York Knicks Now live! Knicks vs. Cavaliers meet for the third time in the 2023 NBA regular season, and will play one more time following tonight’s contest. The Knicks have lost four-straight, while the Cavaliers have won two of their last four! Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and R.J. Barrett lead the Knicks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers featuring Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley! New York Knicks Now host Marshall Green follows the big Knicks vs. Cavs Tuesday evening game, and if you want more Knicks news and rumors, follow Marshall Green on Twitter: https://twitter.
Bengals-Chiefs Wednesday injury report: Patrick Mahomes listed as ‘full’ participant
On Sunday, Kansas City hosts Cincinnati for the AFC Championship game. Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. On Sunday, the Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Championship at 5:30 p.m. Arrowhead Time. Here...
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
Seahawks Rumors & News: Mel Kiper Mock Draft, Trade For DeForest Buckner? + Cut Candidates & Q&A
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
NFL Rumors, Jalen Ramsey & Lamar Jackson Trade Buzz, Top Trade Candidates + Mel Kiper Mock Draft
5 NBA FanDuel Value Plays to Target on Tuesday 1/24/23
One of the keys to finding success in daily fantasy basketball is uncovering potential value plays. If you're looking to roster a stud player or two, you need to consider squeezing one of these lower-salaried options into your lineup. Let's take a look at some players who can help fill...
Voiding contracts will cost Packers $16.4 million of dead money on salary cap in 2023
A few years of restructuring contracts and kicking the can down the road via the addition of void years will cost the Green Bay Packers on the salary cap in 2023. Seven voiding contracts will add almost $16.4 million of dead money on the Packers’ salary cap this coming year, and it’s possible all seven players won’t be back on the 2023 roster.
Ravens announce 2023 season opponents
The Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday announced their opponents for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens finished second in the AFC North, so they will play a second-place schedule in 2023. Baltimore will play the entire AFC South, NFC West and two games each against division rivals Steelers, Browns and Bengals.
A Winning Pitch (We Hope)
We’ve reached the phase right before Spring Training where it’s mostly claims and minor league contracts while the residue of the free agent barrel lingers until teams and agents finally settle on something. For all intents and purposes, the roster is set (very similar to what we did last time, minus some DFAs and outrights and what not) and the only real questions are at the margins. For example:
