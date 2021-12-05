Breaking the silence: Washington task force on missing Indigenous people has big task ahead

Earlier this year, the Minnesota Legislature voted to approve a 12-person panel that will examine violence against Black women. The first meeting was held on Monday, November 29. "What we know right now is we don't know enough about missing Black women and girls and women who have been murdered,...
A new state task force focused on missing and murdered Indigenous women and people will meet for the first time on Thursday in Toppenish. Members of the Washington State Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force will meet in the event center at Legends Casino in Toppenish for half a day Thursday, beginning at noon, for public comment sessions in person and via Zoom.
TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Washington State Office of Attorney General has launched the new Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force. Washington joins only a few other states in the nation that have a similar task force. It was created to make systemic change surrounding the disappearance and killing of Indigenous people in Washington.
TOPPENISH — Alfrieda Peters sometimes wouldn’t see her younger brother, Anthony Peters, for weeks or even months. They were close growing up, but as adults their lifestyles diverged. Though Tony stayed with different people on the sprawling Yakama reservation, occasionally he struggled with homelessness and traveled to other reservations. Alfrieda...
The Washington Emergency Management Division declined to comment Friday on any possible causes of Thursday's 911 outage in seven state counties. The EMD said a report on the cause and extent of the outage will be completed next week.
Members of a new task force created to research systemic issues related to the high prevalence of missing and murdered Indigenous people in Washington state worked Friday to reassure victims’ families they would be included in their discussions. “We’re not trying to exclude anybody and we’re gonna continue to work...
TOPPENISH -- A new task force created to address the crisis off missing and murdered Indigenous people that has affected far too many local people here met for the first time Thursday in Toppenish. Washington's missing and murdered Indigenous people's task force is one of just a handful created across...
Toppenish – Today the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force met for the first time at Legends Casino. Members of the task force heard testimonies from family members of victims and survivors and suggestions as to what they could do to help put an end to the MMIW epidemic.
Minnesota is officially the first state in the nation to create a task force focused on missing and murdered Black women. According to KSTP, Governor Tim Walz had a ceremonial bill signed to make it official. The task force comprises a 12-member panel that includes law enforcement, court representatives, and victim advocacy groups.
Bycatch, or seafood that is caught but cannot be sold, is one of the most complicated issues in Alaska’s fisheries. There is a lot of debate over what can or should be done about it, or if it’s even a problem. Earlier this month, Gov. Mike Dunleavy created the Alaska Bycatch Review Task Force to answer some of these questions.
The latest task force on broadband internet in Alaska could be the last, if policymakers follow a recommendation to create a state government office to handle the job permanently. The proposed Office of Broadband Deployment is one of the actionable recommendations in the final report, released on Friday, from the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband.
Pew has recently updated their database of which states have a broadband office, task force, agency and/or fund. Minnesota remains in a good position having all four. I appreciate the effort it takes to keep current on this info and it’s a good reminder that the source is there and a nice pat of the MN back that we’re in good standing.
Earlier this month, President Biden signed an executive order establishing the Infrastructure Implementation Task Force. It will be co-chaired by Brian Deese, head of the National Economic Council, and Mitch Landrieu, Infrastructure Implementation Coordinator. This is a great first step toward implementing the very clear mission of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two of Fairfax County’s major highways, Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway in Virginia, will be renamed after the Board of Supervisors appointed a task force to change them. The Confederate Names Task Force voted in favor of changing the names. The task force voted 20-6 in favor of renaming […]
Fishing vessels cast wide nets, and they often catch more than the species they’re targeting. That’s bycatch: one of the longest-running controversies in the fleet and a vexing problem for fisheries managers. Now, the Dunleavy administration is wading into the debate by naming a task force to study the issue and find ways to make it better for everyone working on the water.
