ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bills CB Dane Jackson draws on memories of 4 late friends

By JOHN WAWROW
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T0pSN_0dEkhRwO00
1 of 2

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Dane Jackson pays little heed to questions of what challenges he faces in preparing to replace Tre’Davious White in the Buffalo Bills secondary.

The second-year cornerback need only point to his left arm, where the initials D, D, D, R are tattooed in honor of four late childhood friends. He does it to show the emotional pain he’s overcome in having gained this opportunity, knowing he could have wound up like them had Jackson chose a different path, and how important it is to not let them down in memory.

For Jackson to fail on Monday night, when the Bills (7-4) host the New England Patriots (8-4) with first place in the AFC East on the line, would also personally represent him failing De’Von and Diondre Dozier, Domanek Cabbagestalk and Ricky Giles, who were among his biggest football backers growing up in Pittsburgh’s Greenway projects.

The Dozier brothers and Cabbagestalk were shot and killed, and Giles died in a car crash while being chased by police over a four-year period spanning Jackson’s senior year in high school to his junior year at Pitt.

“I faced a lot of adversity, so this is nothing different. You have to be strong-minded and deal with anything that comes your way,” he said.

“I lost four of my closest friends back to back to back to back. At some point, some people may want to give up,” he added. “But that just made me push harder, and made me want to see myself succeed more. So I just use that as fuel to the fire.”

The fire Jackson steps into is replacing White, Buffalo’s top defensive player who will miss the remainder of the season after tearing a ligament in his left knee during a 31-6 win at New Orleans on Thanksgiving. White is a five-year starter and a key fixture in a Bills secondary which ranks second in the league, behind New England, with 16 interceptions.

White’s injury also comes at a crossroad in the Bills’ season, with the team slipping in the AFC standings by going 3-3 in its past six outings.

Jackson is a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, who has played just 128 of Buffalo’s 705 defensive snaps this year, and will make his third career start after filling in for Josh Norman and Levi Wallace last season.

As much as coordinator Leslie Frazier can’t quantify how big of a loss White represents, he has confidence in Jackson.

“Things don’t get too big for him,” Frazier said. “We saw it in his rookie year when he had to step in and play in some tough situations at times, and even the game on Thursday night. He has real good poise and a good feel for the game.”

Jackson made a splash in his starting debut last year by intercepting Sam Darnold at the Buffalo 36 in the final minute of the second quarter. The turnover led to Buffalo hitting a field goal to cut the New York Jets’ lead to 10-6 in the Bills’ eventual 18-10 victory. He also had a career-best eight tackles and recovered a fumble in his second start, a 32-30 loss at Arizona.

“He knows the system. He trusts the guys around him. We tell him all the time, he’s not out there alone,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He ain’t gotta do nothing other than be Dane Jackson.”

Jackson hasn’t changed much regarding his routine except for exchanging notes with White on what each sees from New England on game film. He also takes in stride a missed opportunity this summer, when he failed to beat Wallace for the starting job.

“Probably the biggest thing I learned was there’s just more work to be done. Maybe I wasn’t ready for that position,” he said. “When that happened, I worked on those areas so that I made sure that it won’t happen again.”

Jackson’s path to the pros wasn’t easy.

Once Cornell High School dropped football following his freshman year, an agreement was reached allowing him to play at Quaker Valley across the Ohio River, five miles away. That’s where Jackson became a two-sport star in basketball and football, and attracted Pitt’s attention in 2013, when he played quarterback and led the school to its first playoff berth in 14 years.

For Jackson, football represented a ticket out of the projects, and he wondered how things could have been different had his late friends stuck with sports.

“They told me every time, like, `Bro, I’m so happy you’re still playing football,′ and `We wish we could have done it,’” Jackson said.

“I can’t have that same regret. I don’t want to say, `I wish I could. I wish I could.’ I want to be living in the moment,” he added. “If I would’ve let that drag me down, then it’s like I’m another statistic.”

Jackson credits his mother, Joy Faulkner, for the support and strength she instilled in him. And he keeps his late friends ever-present in his mind, which is where they’ll be before Jackson takes the field on Monday.

“When I say my pre-game prayer and everything,” Jackson said, “I make sure to talk to them and ask that they watch over me.”

___

Comments / 0

Related
Buffalo News

Dane Jackson, Cam Lewis next in line for Bills with Tre White out for season

The Buffalo Bills released the news fans were dreading: cornerback Tre’Davious White suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Thursday night and is out for the season. Aside from quarterback Josh Allen, White is the player the Bills could least afford to lose to injury. The Buffalo...
NFL
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Player Spotlight: Dane Jackson has Large Shoes to Fill

Now that the Buffalo Bills will be forced to go the rest of the way without star cornerback Tre'Davious White, who suffered a torn ACL in a 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving night, unproven second-year player Dane Jackson will be tested over and over again by opponents, starting with the New England Patriots next Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Yardbarker

Bills' Dane Jackson Ready for Challenge Ahead

All of Dane Jackson's Buffalo Bills teammates and coaches have been saying the same thing for more than a week about his new role as a starting cornerback: They don't need him to be Tre'Davious White. That would be unrealistic. They just need him to play like they know he can.
NFL
WHEC TV-10

Dane Jackson isn't going to be Tre White, but he will look to fill void

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) — "He just needs to be Dane Jackson," Bills coach Sean McDermott said. Jackson, a second-year cornerback out of Pittsburgh will be called upon to start in place of Tre White, who tore his ACL in Buffalo's Thanksgiving Day win against the New Orleans Saints. "You...
NFL
the buffalo bills

Dane Jackson: "Be Strong Minded"

Bills cornerback Dane Jackson addressed the media following practice on Friday December 3rd. Topics include: what it means to loss Tre'Davious White for the reminder of the season, Tre'Davious White and older teammates giving him advice throughout the week, how he is feeling about getting to start in Monday's night game against the New England Patriots, how diversity has helped pushed him to be a better player and work harder, and what it meant to get his 1st Inception last season.
NFL
the buffalo bills

'Working while you wait' | How Dane Jackson is preparing for his primetime debut

When Tre'Davious White went down with a knee injury midway through the game against the Saints on Thanksgiving, the severity of the injury was unknown. For backup cornerback Dane Jackson, he knew that he needed to step up and prove to himself and to the team that he was ready for his opportunity to play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Basketball#Pittsburgh#American Football#Ap#Buffalo Bills#The New England Patriots
2 On Your Side

Next man up, Dane Jackson ready to replace Tre’Davious White

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott said it best, “Every season, every team is challenged with something different than the year and season before. “. This season the Bills challenge is now focused on winning a super bowl without superstar cornerback Tre’Davious White who tore his ACL in the Bills Thanksgiving win over New Orleans.
NFL
Buffalo News

How tragedy has helped Bills' Dane Jackson prepare for 'opportunity of a lifetime'

The Buffalo Bills aren’t hiding from the fact replacing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is all but impossible. That’s not an insult to Dane Jackson, the second-year veteran faced with the unenviable task, but rather an acknowledgement of White’s skills. Jackson knows it, too. “He's one of the best corners in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
neworleanssun.com

Bills star CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) out for season

Buffalo Bills All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL, the team confirmed Friday. He was injured in the second quarter of Thursday night's 31-6 win over the New Orleans Saints and did not return. Dane Jackson replaced him. White was an All-Pro...
NFL
charlottestar.com

Panthers CB Donte Jackson (groin) out for season

The Carolina Panthers placed cornerback Donte Jackson on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. The move marks the second straight day that the Panthers shuffled a starter to season-ending injured reserve. They placed star running back Christian McCaffrey on injured reserve Monday with an ailing ankle. Jackson, 26, sustained a...
NFL
The Spun

Injury Diagnosis For Bills CB Tre’Davious White Revealed

The Buffalo Bills’ worst fears have been realized regarding the injury to star cornerback Tre’Davious White. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, MRI testing has revealed that the Bills’ secondary leader suffered a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season. In the second quarter...
NFL
Buffalo News

Donations in Bills CB Tre'Davious White's name pass $100,000

The donations started trickling in over the weekend. Then, they surged. When Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White tore his ACL, Buffalo fans were quick to spin it forward. They began donating to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana as a tribute to the All-Pro cornerback. The donations had reached $108,359 by Wednesday, less than a week after White's season-ending injury.
NFL
wesb.com

Bills Announce CB White Out For Season

The Buffallo Bills announced on Friday that star cornerback Tre’Davious White has suffered a torn ACL in his left knee, which will force him to sit out for the rest of the 2021 campaign. White suffered his injury while trying to cover Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway in the second...
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

678K+
Followers
359K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy