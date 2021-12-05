ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers part ways with OC Joe Brady

By Syndicated Content
Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday with five games remaining in his second season with the team. Senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will assume Brady’s duties for the remainder of the...

FanSided

3 critical factors behind Joe Brady’s demise with the Carolina Panthers

What elements played a leading role in the demise of Joe Brady after the Carolina Panthers fired the offensive coordinator on Sunday?. If anyone associated with the Carolina Panthers was hoping for a peaceful bye week Sunday, they were sorely mistaken. The team announced that offensive coordinator Joe Brady has been relieved of his duties – ending an 18-month spell with the organization that even saw him gain head coaching interest earlier this year.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Analysis: Joe Brady’s future with the Carolina Panthers should be questioned

The Panthers’ honeymoon phase with Cam Newton ended a while ago. Feel-good homecomings and reminders of their young roster won’t shake this harsh reality. Carolina entered Sunday in need of leadership, explosive plays and a victory, yet left Hard Rock Stadium in defeat behind an uninspiring offensive performance filled with costly turnovers, defensive mishaps and another quarterback benching.
NFL
Popculture

Panthers Announce Big Roster Move on Christian McCaffrey

The Carolina Panthers have lost their star running back for the remainder of the 2021 season. On Monday, the Panthers announced that Christian McCaffrey suffered an injury in Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins won't be able to play in the team's remaining games this year. McCaffrey had an MRI on Monday, which revealed the ankle injury suffered on Sunday is severe enough to place him on injured reserve. When learning the news, McCaffrey went to Instagram to send a message to his fans.
NFL
pff.com

Potential landing spots for ex-Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady

In one of the all-time news dumps in NFL history, the Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady Sunday. The announcement was made during the Sunday afternoon slate of football games during the Panthers' bye week. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards |...
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Coach Matt Rhule Names New Starting Quarterback For Sunday

Despite leading the Carolina Panthers to a victory last Sunday, P.J. Walker will not start this Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Instead, Panthers coach Matt Rhule is handing the keys to his offense over to Cam Newton. That’s right, Newton will make his first start for the Panthers since...
NFL
abc11.com

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn't regret hiring Joe Brady as offensive coordinator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the decision to fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday was "purely football.''. He made it clear there were no regrets in his 2020 decision to hire Brady, who at the time was a 30-year-old passing game coordinator for national champion LSU with no experience calling plays in the NFL or at any other level.
NFL
arcamax.com

Carolina Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady during the NFL team's bye week

The Carolina Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady with five games left in the 2021 regular season, the team announced Sunday. Running backs coach Jeff Nixon will take over play-calling duties. Nixon, a senior offensive assistant, was offensive coordinator at Baylor under Matt Rhule when he was head coach. “I...
NFL
NFL

Panthers HC Matt Rhule: Decision to fire OC Joe Brady 'purely football' related

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Monday that firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady midseason came from a desire to jumpstart a struggling offense. "I wish him the best and am very grateful for his time here," Rhule said. "He's done a lot to get us moving in the right direction. But this was something that I felt like, from a football perspective, we needed to do now. As we move forward, I'm going to count on our offensive staff to be very focused day by day, week by week. Everyone's kind of assigned an area previously third down, red zone to game plan. They'll continue to be in those areas. Jeff Nixon will assume responsibility, the duties of the offensive coordinator position. He'll call the plays in conjunction with those guys. Obviously, as with everything in the organization, I'll oversee those guys, and hope that we can play our best football as we move forward."
NFL
