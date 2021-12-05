9 Gift Ideas You’ve Seen On TV

Some people are annoyed by this, but I love it: when you ask someone what they want for Christmas and they say they don't know or don't care. That means I can't go wrong. I can get them a ridiculous gift or an awesome gift and they can't say anything against it. I love a free pass to buy random stuff. If you get a deck of cards, a bag of Skittles, a used toilet I got for free on Facebook Marketplace, and a back scratcher because you didn't give me a better idea, then you are welcome.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO