ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

9 Gift Ideas You’ve Seen On TV

By Jennifer Williams
jammin1057.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea...

jammin1057.com

Comments / 0

Related
wcsx.com

Foo Fighters: 17 Gifts Ideas That Won’t Get The Best Of You

If there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to create? Drop us a line at shopping@bbgi.com.
LIFESTYLE
Today's Transitions

Looking For The Perfect Holiday Gift For Your Grandkids? We’ve Got you Covered.

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one can be stressful, but finding the perfect gift for your grandkids can take the pressure to new heights. Children can be as picky in their love of toys, games, and books as they are in eating their vegetables. With so many options out there, it’s difficult to know what your grandkids have added to their ever-changing holiday wish list. So, we’ve got you covered. Here’s a list of sought-after books and games your grandkids can’t wait to open this holiday season.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

& Other Stories Has A £132 Version Of That £1k Coat You've Seen Everyone Wearing

If you wondered why coats suddenly grew furry collars with matching cuffs, you can thank Saks Potts for that. The Danish label emerged in 2014, only to quickly attain the sort of success any fashion label would kill for. Not only were the brand's '70s-inspired belted 'Foxy' coats all over Instagram, everyone from Katy Perry to Kendall Jenner started wearing them (Bella Hadid joined that club just last year).
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasley Media Group#The Saucemoto Dip Clip
rachaelraymag.com

6 Gift Ideas for the Host or Hostess That Will Earn You "Best Guest"

Tis the season to don your sparkly best and join friends and family in celebrating the holidays! From gatherings to galas, the next few weeks promise plenty of festive get-togethers. To keep you from showing up with a last-minute bottle of wine, we've put together six stellar hostess (or host!) gift ideas they're sure to remember. Heck, we think these are so good you might just want to repurpose them for your nearest and dearest on Christmas morning!
LIFESTYLE
KOOL 96.5

7 Gift Ideas You Only Understand if You Live in the Magic Valley

Some people are annoyed by this, but I love it: when you ask someone what they want for Christmas and they say they don't know or don't care. That means I can't go wrong. I can get them a ridiculous gift or an awesome gift and they can't say anything against it. I love a free pass to buy random stuff. If you get a deck of cards, a bag of Skittles, a used toilet I got for free on Facebook Marketplace, and a back scratcher because you didn't give me a better idea, then you are welcome.
TWIN FALLS, ID
royalexaminer.com

Gift ideas for minimalists

Finding the right Christmas present for a minimalist can be a challenge. Here are a few clutter-free gift ideas that could be a great fit. Offering to do housework, babysit or cook a meal for the minimalist in your life is a great way to show you care. Alternatively, tickets to a live show or a local event are gifts that won’t take up any space.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

Homemade Christmas Gift Ideas Now That You’re Broke

Been a long year, hasn’t it. January started with a lockdown, redundancies happened, supermarkets ran out of food. Then there were those summer months where everyone completely lost it and spent their last 30 quid on club nights and “laminated eyebrows”. Now it’s winter again and there’s talk of restrictions. Oh, and Christmas is here – the most expensive, wallet-rinsing time of the year. How are you meant to buy things for a cousin you haven't seen since 2018 when you don’t have a penny to your name?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ETOnline.com

Roku Gift Guide: Gift Ideas for the TV Fanatic on Your List

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This season, give the gift of streaming. If you have a television fiend in need of a new TV, speakers or streaming device, look no further than Roku. The HD streaming service and its products are being slashed for sales this holiday season. Gifting has never been easier or better with these incredible offers.
ELECTRONICS
WISH-TV

Posh gift ideas for the holidays

There may be some folks on your holiday gift list who appreciate the finer things in life, or you might be dreaming of getting that high-end gift for the holidays. Emily Loftiss, lifestyle expert & former Rockette, joined us today with some ideas for posh gifts for the holidays. For...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

You’ve Seen The Yassified Pictures Of Friends And The Office — Here’s How To Make Your Own

If you haven’t noticed, the yassification meme has had Twitter in a pretty tight chokehold since the beginning of November. The meme takes an image of a pop culture reference or high profile person and edits it to look, well, yassified, aka super glam and Photoshopped. Because of it, we’ve been blessed with outrageous makeovers of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Annabelle Doll, and even Pennywise. It looks like the yassification meme won’t rest until the whole world has been yassified, so here’s what you need to know about how to yassify a picture so you can join in on the fun.
ENTERTAINMENT
fitnessista.com

Clean Beauty Gift Ideas

Sharing some clean beauty gift ideas from Beautycounter and some of my favorite brands. If you’d like to check out Beautycounter’s amazing holiday sets, our Cyber Monday sale is going strong! Get 20% off sitewide and free shipping on orders over $50. Hi friends! I hope you’re having a wonderful...
SKIN CARE
Vice

The Best Secret Santa Gifts (So It Looks Like You’ve Been Paying Attention)

Why is it that, sometimes, Secret Santa feels like a trap? Not in a Panic Room way, even though last-minute gift shopping sure makes our brains spin out, but because we often fall prey to the self-inflicted pressure of finding the perfect present for a friend, co-worker, or family member that says, “I know you better than the rest, because I am better than the rest.”
SHOPPING
WRAL

Gift Guide: 5 wellness gift ideas to help you chill out in 2022

Raleigh, N.C. — Self-care is a must this holiday season. I can already feel my shoulders tensing up thinking about all of the holiday shopping, house cleaning, decorating and everything else I've got to get done in the next few weeks!. But don't stress out too much. You can always...
RALEIGH, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

From Mister Rogers to ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ gift ideas for TV fans of all stripes

Whichever series the TV fan in your life can’t stop talking about, there’s probably a product tie-in gift out there, including from:. “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood:” Fred Rogers may not have been a fan of commercializing his PBS children’s show, but adults who grew up on that program continue to want to show their love for the gentle-voiced host by purchasing Mister Rogers merch.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PopSugar

We Can 99% Guarantee You've Never Seen Side-Cutout Pants Like Halsey's

Halsey has a special knack for making divisive fashion trends look surprisingly chic. After inspiring us to reconsider our aversion to low-rise pants earlier this fall, the "Without Me" singer proved that cutout pants are actually wearable, and now we're thisclose to finally splurging on a pair. While sitting courtside at a Lakers game with boyfriend Alev Aydin this week, Halsey wore I.Am.Gia's Damina Pants, featuring strappy hip cutouts somewhat reminiscent of butterfly wings. In case you need extra assistance locating the skin-baring openings, which extend all the way from her belly button to her lower back, they're outlined in silver studs to really grab your attention.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Personalized gift ideas to help you win the holidays

Designer and lifestyle expert Farah Merhi joins Hoda and Jenna to talk about personalized gifts for everyone on your shopping list. She discusses custom holiday cards, tailor-made wine buddies, specially made shortbread cookies, customizable soap and lotion dispensers, one-of-a-kind men’s leather accessories and vegan leather bags.Dec. 3, 2021.
LIFESTYLE
cinelinx.com

Festive Films/TV You Might Not Have Seen

There’s always a slew of Christmas movies to watch around the holiday season, but there are a few you may have missed, but shouldn’t. Around this time of year, there are few things nicer than settling down to watch something with a bit of festive cheer. Too often though, you find yourself reaching for the same films every year. Home Alone, Elf, Love Actually. Whilst they’re fantastic festive feel-goods, watching the same films year in and year out can get tiresome. If you’re looking for something new, check out our list of festive films/TV that you may not have heard about:
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy