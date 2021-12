With Brent Venables as the new head coach, the Oklahoma Sooners will have to pick up where they left off on the recruiting trail. Venables is familiar with the area, having been on the staff from 1999-2011. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is confident in Venables maintaining his standing as an outstanding recruiter after coming over from Clemson.

