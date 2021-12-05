ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kan. teen airlifted to hospital after ejected in violent pickup crash

 5 days ago
FORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 3:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford F250 driven by...

K-State student who died in accident remembered as a hero

MANHATTAN —A Kansas State University student who died in an accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County is being remembered as a hero. Friends have established a fundraiser to assist her family and eventually establish a scholarship to help young women achieve the dream Autumn had of studying veterinary science.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after ejected in violent crash

RENO COUNTY—Law enforcement have identified the man who died in an accident just after 10p.m. Thursday in Reno County as 35-year-old Travis Thrash of South Hutchinson, according to the Reno County Sheriff's office. A vehicle driven by Thrash was traveling in the 2500 Block of Blanchard Avenue. It left...
Sheriff: 74-year-old Kansas woman dies from injuries in crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died from injuries in an accident just before 9a.m. Wednesday in Sedgwick County. According to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick, a Dodge Caravan driven by Donnelle Sholtess, 74, Wichita, was eastbound on 55th Street and entered the intersection without yielding to crossing traffic on Kansas 15. A southbound Mercedes Sprinter van driven by a 33-year-old man from Bel Aire struck the driver side door of the Dodge.
Reward offered in killing of Kansas police officer's puppy

LABETTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a case of alleged felony animal cruelty are offering a reward for information in the case. On Dec. 3, an off duty police officer in the city of Parsons reported their dog 'Ranger' had been killed at a home in the 1400 Block of South 14th Street, according to a media release.
Kan. inmate attacked nephew of victim in Father's Day murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on an inmate with a makeshift weapon in the Sedgwick County Jail by another inmate, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, the suspect 39-year-old Jermall L. Campbell, who is in custody for First Degree Murder...
SWAT team helps make arrest after 83-year-old Kan. man injured

SWAT teams from the Salina Police Department and the Kansas Highway Patrol were able to talk a Saline County man out of a residence east of Salina Wednesday night after an alleged domestic violence incident that left an 83-year-old man injured. According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, deputies were...
Sheriff: Deputies find drugs, loaded firearm during Kan. traffic stop

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a traffic stop. Just after 11p.m. on Dec. 6 a deputy conducted a traffic stop near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Morse Street on a silver 2006 Toyota Avalon with an expired license plate, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Junction City woman hospitalized after T-bone crash

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City woman was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Margaret Shykes, 62, of Junction City and a 2003 Chrysler Town & County driven by Kayla Lemmon, 31, of Manhattan were involved in a t-bone crash at the intersection of N Seth Child Road and Marlatt Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
Police arrest 3rd suspect in Kansas apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a crime reported in November. Just before 9:00AM on November 20, police responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Police work to ID suspect after chase, crash near Kansas park

HARVEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after a high-speed chase and crash crash near Roosevelt Park in Newton. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, a police officer who was monitoring traffic on Meridian Road in Newton saw a Chrysler 300 going 67 mph in a 30-mph zone and weaving in and out of traffic, according to a media release.
Sheriff: 2 killed in house fire north of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — Two people were killed in a house fire outside of Kansas City. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday fire crews responded to report of the fire south of the unincorporated community of Gower, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Arriving fire crews found two people...
Police: 2 teens shot in Kansas City high school parking lot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus. The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym.
Kan. teen sentenced for killing during social media planned drug deal

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man has been sentenced for a deadly drug deal shooting. On Monday, Judge Eric Williams sentenced 18-year-old Nathaniel Brandy to 16-years and 5 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and an additional year in the county jail, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office for second degree murder, robbery and criminal use of a weapon.
Patrol: Deputy fatally shot man in KC-area standoff

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A man suspected of firing gunshots into a suburban Kansas City home before a standoff with police was fatally shot by a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. The shooting happened Monday night after deputies were called to a rural Blue Springs...
RCPD: Suspects stole wheels, rims off rental car

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported theft involving a rental car in Manhattan. Just before 10:30a.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5500 block of Skyway Drive in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Hertz Rental reported a 32-year-old man...
Kan. deputies seize drugs, $2300 in cash during traffic stop

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast 120 Avenue and NE 10 Road north of Ellinwood for an equipment violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
Silver Alert canceled, missing Marysville man found safe

MARSHALL COUNTY – The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office reported that 72-year-old Jim Knecht was located tonight in Nebraska. He is now safe. MARSHALL COUNTY –The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Marysville man. The whereabouts of James “Jim” W. Knecht, 72, are...
Soldier part of murder investigation hours after his wedding

KANSAS CITY (AP) — One soldier was shot and killed and two others were charged with second-degree murder after they allegedly robbed two homes shortly after one of the suspects was married. Ethan Williams, 23, died of a gunshot wound in Lebanon, Missouri Friday night, according to Lebanon police. Blake...
