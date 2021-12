Syracuse hosted UNLV offensive line commit Noah McKinney for an official visit over the weekend. McKinney stars for Coronado High in Nevada. "We did a lot," McKinney said. "The first day I got there, it was on a Thursday, so I just went to sleep that night. The next day, we went out and did the little photo shoot that we do. Went to Texas De Brazil, a really good steakhouse. Loved that part. Went to an arcade afterwards and then I just hung out with the players at night." Subscribe for full article.

