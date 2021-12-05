USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 14

The 2021 edition of rivalry week did more than just live up to high expectations, as it also resulted in a significant shakeup in the AP Top 25 Poll. 2020 rivalry week just didn’t seem to do the tradition justice; a number of historic rivalries, like Minnesota-Wisconsin and Ohio State-Michigan, were cancelled due to COVID-19. And it seemed like the ones that actually took place just weren’t the same, given that the stadiums — typically packed to the brim — were nearly empty. This season, however, Week 13 avenged last year’s rivalry week to the umpteenth degree, with a number of upsets and wild games changing the AP Top 25, much to the thrill of Michigan Wolverines fans and Oklahoma State Cowboys fans.

