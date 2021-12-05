USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 14
Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (2-10, 0-8 SEC), 45-21, in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium to conclude its regular season.
The Vols await its bowl game destination and opponent.
Below is the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll following Week 14.
1 Alabama 12-1 1540 54 2 1 1/5
2 Michigan 12-1 1474 5 3 1 2/NR
3 Georgia 12-1 1420 0 1 -2 1/5
4 Cincinnati 13-0 1392 3 4 — 2/10
5 Notre Dame 11-1 1266 0 6 1 5/13
6 Baylor 11-2 1204 0 9 3 6/NR
7 Ohio State 10-2 1170 0 7 — 3/12
8 Mississippi 10-2 1134 0 8 — 8/25
9 Oklahoma State 11-2 1036 0 5 -4 5/23
10 Michigan State 10-2 903 0 13 3 6/NR
11 Utah 10-3 893 0 17 6 11/NR
12 Pittsburgh 11-2 886 0 15 3 12/NR
13 Oklahoma 10-2 853 0 11 -2 2/13
14 Brigham Young 10-2 792 0 14 — 10/NR
15 Oregon 10-3 589 0 10 -5 3/15
16 Iowa 10-3 561 0 12 -4 2/18
17 UL Lafayette 12-1 444 0 21 4 17/NR
18 NC State 9-3 436 0 20 2 18/NR
19 Wake Forest 10-3 389 0 18 -1 9/NR
20 Kentucky 9-3 327 0 22 2 11/NR
21 Houston 11-2 315 0 16 -5 16/NR
22 Clemson 9-3 252 0 24 2 2/NR
23 Texas A&M 8-4 239 0 23 — 5/NR
24 Arkansas 8-4 185 0 25 1 11/NR
25 Texas-San Antonio 12-1 146 0 NR 2 16/NR
