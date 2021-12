Internet of Things is one of the pillars of what's being called the fourth industrial revolution. The basic premise behind IoT is to create a network of interconnected devices that constantly communicate with each other and provide the business owner with real-time data. IoT can be used to reach out to customers that are already using your products about new services or products they might be interested in. It can enable businesses to use the data to make customer-centric decisions based on end-user demand based on demand.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO