The Bible contains many questions asked by the Creator. Some He asks of individuals. Some He asks of groups. Almost all of them are rhetorical; there is no answer that will not incriminate the one called on to answer. There is always an expected answer; one that will not be flattering to the answerer. The repetitive nature of these questions carries the subtlety of a jackhammer. These questions are designed to make the original hearer and the reader of every age consider the condition of his own heart. Unless our hearts are very hard, we cannot meditate on these questions without being driven to repentance. In our often-painful journey, we have arrived in Jeremiah 5-6 where we have seen our own guilt and need for discipline which should be the beginning of wisdom as we begin to learn to fear the Lord.

