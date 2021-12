New financial regulations allow debt collectors to privately message people on social media services such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram in an attempt to collect a debt. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's new Debt Collection Rule, which went into effect on Tuesday, is part of the overarching Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, which governs the way debt collectors contact people they're trying to collect from. Essentially, the rule makes it illegal for collectors to harass or threaten debtors. The act was passed in 1977, before the arrival of social media, and so recent additions were made.

