ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Pittman and Jimmy Sexton: Time for a Raise!

By Zachary Hall
arkansasfight.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Coach Sam Pittman was hired two years ago, the salary he would receive was the last thing on his mind. Sam Pittman just wanted to put work in and achieve what he thought was possible with his dream job. Since then, he has done exactly that. In fact,...

www.arkansasfight.com

Comments / 0

Related
fayettevilleflyer.com

Quick Razorback turnaround speaks volumes for Pittman

As coaching dominoes fall left and right across the college football landscape, all is evidently quiet on the Northwest Arkansas front. Word is that second-year Razorback head football coach Sam Pittman, who celebrated his 60th birthday Sunday by recruiting, is happy as the Hogs’ head coach, his professed dream job, after orchestrating the one of the biggest Power 5 turnarounds in recent memory with the Razorback program.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman Excited Razorbacks Land in Outback Bowl

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Sam Pittman held a Zoom presser about the No. 21 Hogs landing in the Outback Bowl. Arkansas (8-4) and Penn State (7-5) will meet for the first on the football field New Year’s Day at 11 a.m. (Central) and televised on ESPN2. Since the bowl announcements were just released Pittman didn’t know much about Penn State at this time as far as indepth scouting.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wholehogsports.com

Time is right for Pittman to see what he's worth

It has, at the very best, been confusing. Sam Pittman changing agents — from popular Judy Henry to powerful Jimmy Sexton — has left a lot of people feeling like, to borrow a quote from Federal Judge Bill Wilson, they have gravel in their shoe. In the answers...
NFL
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

What the Outback Bowl, Jimmy Sexton mean for Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman's contract

Arkansas football's best season in years has been a boon for recruiting, athletics department revenue and fans, but it's especially sweet for coach Sam Pittman. Pittman, who was named coach of the year by the American Football Coaches' Association for his region Monday, triggered a $750,000 pay raise after the Razorbacks secured their first eight-win season since 2015.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman, Arkansas Mixing Recruiting With Bowl Preparation

FAYETTEVILLE — The early signing period begins Dec. 15 and the Hogs also have a New Year’s Bowl to prepare for against Penn State. Sam Pittman and his assistants are doing in-home visits with recruits. Pittman feels the 8-4 record has created a good reception among the recruits. “I think...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Hogs bound for Outback Bowl; Pittman represented by Sexton

By now you’ve no doubt heard that the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) will play the Penn State Nittany Lions (7-5) for the first time on New Year’s Day in the Outback Bowl. The game kicks off a day full of football at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2. That might...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Sexton
Person
Eric Musselman
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Sam Pittman
On3.com

Sam Pittman makes definitive statement on coaching future

Sam Pittman has put together a great season at Arkansas, and it’s now time for him to get paid. With the Razorbacks currently 8-4 overall and soon playing in the Outback Bowl against Penn State, Pittman – who’s making $3.25 million per year, which ranks him 12th in the SEC – is due for a significant pay increase.
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer: Time to trade for David Montgomery, Najee Harris, and Michael Pittman Jr.

As we make our final descent into the stretch run of the fantasy football season, make sure your seatbelts are fastened and your trays are in the upright and locked position — there’s bound to be turbulence ahead. The trade deadline for most leagues is this week, and the fantasy football trade analyzer is here to guide you through the clouds with some suggestions to bolster your roster for the playoffs ahead.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Sec#Lsu
nwahomepage.com

Pittman & Franklin meet in Tampa for Outback Bowl Preview

Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman and Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin met with the media in Tampa to formally kick off the Outback Bowl. After their media availability, the Bowl Committee held a photo opportunity with both schools, the trophy and helmets. Thursday night is a contract...
TAMPA, FL
arkansasfight.com

SEC Basketball Power Rankings - Week 4

This week’s featured some great games among SEC teams. The SEC Football Championship grabbed the nation’s attention on Saturday, but there was some great hoops action. I am a day late this week and it is good thing that I am. Florida’s inexplicable loss to winless Texas Southern on Monday has shaken up the rankings drastically.
COLLEGE SPORTS
arkansasfight.com

The Future Is Bright For Razorback Football

Championships, accolades, trophy wins and perhaps another streak ended! That’s what Arkansas’ recruits, players, coaches and support staff have to look forward to as they bust into 2022 with a New Years Day bowl game in Tampa, (Fla.). What does Arkansas have to specifically look forward to?. Jalen...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Pittsburgh

Pat Narduzzi Named Finalist For Eddie Robinson Coach Of The Year Award

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award. Narduzzi’s being named as a finalist comes after Pitt finished its regular season schedule with an 11-2 record. The team recently won its first ACC Championship, defeating Wake Forest 45-21 last weekend in Charlotte. Pitt will face Michigan State on December 30 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The full list of finalists includes the following other coaches: Blake Anderson, Utah State Dave Aranda, Baylor Luke Fickell. Cincinnati Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Billy Napier, Louisiana Nick Saban, Alabama Kalani Sitake, BYU Kirby Smart, Georgia Jeff Traylor, UTSA Mel Tucker, Michigan State Kyle Whittingham, Utah
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy