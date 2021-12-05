Our View: Share your good news with us

On the famed “Franklin Expedition”, Her Majesty’s Ship “Erebus” {which, Greek mythology means, ‘a place of darkness’ or ‘a dark place’ on the way to the underworld} which was Captained by the devout Christian Sir John Franklin. There was not one but two funerals to conduct in the freezing January cold and two men to lay in graves picked from the frozen rocky soil of Beechy island. The first, none other than his fellow Captain, the twenty-year-old Sir John Torrington of the sister ship HMS Terror who died January 1st, 1846. Despite Franklin being the obvious choice to conduct the funeral, many think it was The Terror’s 2nd in command, Captain Crozier who conducted the funeral and neglected to assign a scripture to the headstone. The second man was one of the Erebus’s crewmen John Hartnell, who had himself died just 3 days later onboard the Erebus. Captain Franklin was, according to his men, as much a Bishop as a Captain and in both endeavors equally skilled and a tremendous preacher. On Hartnell’s grave marker they inscribed part of a quote from Haggai Chapter One verse 5 “thus saith the Lord…consider your ways”. Whether the verse had been a personal favorite of John Hartnell’s choosing or one selected after his passing we are not told. The background behind this particular chapter of Haggai, had it been known to Hartnell, would lend itself to some spirited discussion about his reason for choosing that specific text in light of the circumstances. If, on the other hand, it was chosen “out of context” and for its own merit then it is interesting that Hartnell chose it to say for the time to come what he himself could not say. A warning to all who might read it – “thus saith the Lord, consider your ways”. Another interesting thing to me is that in such a remote, forbidding and harsh place, where it would be unlikely that many if any would ever read that marker – nonetheless it has become famous and of historical significance and Hartnell’s final warning has been read by many thousands who have followed the amazing story behind the famed “Franklin Expedition”. Franklin was said to have surpassed many pulpiteers and his men quite enjoyed the benefits of his unique perspectives and life history as he wove the two together and applied scripture to the sailor’s life. It isn’t too much of a leap of deduction to presume that his sermon on the sad occasion of returning the physical remains of John Hartnell to earth from whence it came would have been a stirring event. I must wonder if that freezing January snow and ice didn’t fit John Hartnell’s mood as he lay dying while perhaps someone read him Haggai 1:6 Ye have sown much, and bring in little; ye eat, but ye have not enough; ye drink, but ye are not filled with drink; ye clothe you, but there is none warm; and he that earneth wages earneth wages to put it in a bag with holes. Perhaps this is a good time for me to urge you again to consider your ways and to remind you that God considers your ways. Verse 7 there in Haggai repeated the caution: Thus saith the Lord of hosts, Consider your ways. Again let me invite you to come and see what God has for you at Calvary Baptist Church in Palestine Texas. Across from Pizza Hut on the Loop. 903-729-5924.

