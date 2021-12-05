Hedge Funds Suffer Big Losses on Biotech Rout

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has publicly called for Scottish energy giant SSE to be broken up, a move which it claims could add more than £5 billion to the firm’s value.Elliott said on Monday that it was unimpressed by a plan that SSE announced last month that would pour an extra £1 billion a year into wind farms and other investments.After months of lobbying bosses behind closed doors, the US hedge fund on Monday launched a public broadside against the company.“We believe the market ignores £5 billion of value because of SSE’s inefficient structure,” it said.A split would allow...

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO