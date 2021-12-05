ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Hedge Funds Suffer Big Losses on Biotech Rout

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiotech stocks have fallen to earth with a thud in 2021 after soaring last...

Forbes

The Hedge Fund Manager Who Didn't Plan On Managing A Hedge Fund

Unlike some hedge fund managers, Corsair Capital founder Jay Petschek didn't plan on being a fund manager. He wasn’t particularly focused on a specific career path when he was growing up but he did know he liked all sports, solving puzzles, strategy games, and he was always very good at numbers.
MARKETS
institutionalinvestor.com

Hedge Funds Suffer Sharpest Monthly Drop Since the Start of the Pandemic

In November, hedge funds saw the largest single-month decline since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from Hedge Fund Research, a hedge fund data provider. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index, which aggregates the performance of funds of all sizes, fell 2.2 percent. The index hasn’t seen a decline of that magnitude since a 9.1 percent drop in March 2020.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Activist hedge fund Elliott calls for SSE break-up

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has publicly called for Scottish energy giant SSE to be broken up, a move which it claims could add more than £5 billion to the firm’s value.Elliott said on Monday that it was unimpressed by a plan that SSE announced last month that would pour an extra £1 billion a year into wind farms and other investments.After months of lobbying bosses behind closed doors, the US hedge fund on Monday launched a public broadside against the company.“We believe the market ignores £5 billion of value because of SSE’s inefficient structure,” it said.A split would allow...
MARKETS
#Biotech#Hedge Funds#Stocks#Ipo
Reuters

Column: Oil market hit by wave of hedge fund liquidation: Kemp

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on international aviation and other sources of oil demand have prompted massive liquidation of previously bullish hedge fund positions. Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 131 million barrels in the six most important petroleum...
INDUSTRY
schiffgold.com

Hedge Funds are Driving Price Action in the Gold Market

Looking at the data, it appears hedge funds are currently driving price action in the gold market. Please note: the COTs report was published 12/3/2021 for the period ending 11/30/2021. “Managed Money” and “Hedge Funds” are used interchangeably. The Commitment of Traders analysis last month showed that selling had been...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

A Hedge Fund Manager's Guide To Arbitrage Trading

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Trading has become more popular with a wider cross-section of people in recent years, as brokerage firms have become more accessible and cost-efficient to everyday investors. Most brokerage firms have transitioned to a low or zero commission business model on non-margin stock trades. In addition, brokers such as Robinhood allow users to trade in fractions of shares, eliminating the barrier to entry of investing in costly per-share stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Berkshire Hathaway.
MARKETS
Poets and Quants

Mr. BB Trading M/O To Hedge Fund

I started my career having graduated from an unassuming undergrad university, with an unassuming GPA, and entering into a finance role with an unassuming company. I quickly leap-frogged my way towards working with a trading desk at a bulge bracket bank. I also co-founded a start-up CPO fund. Details:. Undergrad...
MARKETS
wvik.org

Lee Rejects Hedge Fund Offer

Alden has offered 24 dollars per share in cash. In a press release, Lee says 24 dollars "grossly undervalues" the company and is not in its best interest or the best interests of its stockholders. As of late Thursday morning, shares were trading at 28 dollars. Also Thursday Lee reported...
STOCKS
investing.com

Kohl’s Gains on Report Hedge Fund Wants Firm to Pursue Sale

Investing.com – Kohl's stock (NYSE:KSS) was up over 3% in premarket Monday after a report in The Wall Street Journal said an activist investor is urging the department-store chain to consider a sale or a separation of its faster-growing e-commerce business. According to the report, hedge fund Engine Capital has...
RETAIL
williamsrecord.com

To understand the divestment debate, look at hedge funds

Fully comprehending Williams’ investment strategy is an impossible task. The investment office is just plain quiet. It recruits a few bright students, speaks to trustees, and runs a Winter Study course. It’ll never appear at Homecoming, despite the many alumni donations collected then; certainly, it would avoid Log Lunch and its locally sourced pitchforks.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Stocks, Oil Gain on Omicron Optimism

The U.S. stock market started another day of strong gains, as the S&P 500 and oil prices rose on hopes that Omicron would prove less damaging to the economy than feared. The benchmark stock index gained 1.2% in early Tuesday trading. The index jumped Monday, recouping nearly all its losses for last week. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Hedge Funds' 25 Top Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now

Hedge funds as a group don't have the greatest long-term track record – and they haven't been too hot in 2021, either – but there's still something irresistible about knowing what the so-called smart money is up to. Surprise, surprise: Hedge funds continue to herd into big, blue-chip stocks, regulatory...
STOCKS

