Hedge Funds Suffer Big Losses on Biotech Rout

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Trading has become more popular with a wider cross-section of people in recent years, as brokerage firms have become more accessible and cost-efficient to everyday investors. Most brokerage firms have transitioned to a low or zero commission business model on non-margin stock trades. In addition, brokers such as Robinhood allow users to trade in fractions of shares, eliminating the barrier to entry of investing in costly per-share stocks such as Amazon, Google, and Berkshire Hathaway.
