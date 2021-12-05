ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Senegal registers its first cases of the omicron variant

By CARLEY PETESCH and BABACAR DIONE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago

DAKAR, Senegal — (AP) — Senegal has recorded its first cases of the omicron variant, becoming the third West African nation to detect the new coronavirus variant after Nigeria and Ghana.

The announcement of the first case was made by the Institute for Health Research, Epidemiological Surveillance and Training (IRESSEF), which is one of the laboratories approved by Senegal for COVID-19 testing.

The case was detected Friday from a 58-year-old man who arrived in Senegal on Nov. 22 by air from a country in the sub-region, the institute said Sunday. The man had been vaccinated in April with the AstraZeneca vaccine and in June with Pfizer.

According to the institute, the patient stayed in the capital, Dakar, in a hotel and took part in a demonstrations that brought together nearly 300 people. He has been isolated and as of Sunday did not present symptoms, it said.

The Institut Pasteur in Dakar on Sunday announced two more omicron cases hours later, saying they were in travelers leaving Dakar.

The cases include a 28-year-old man who tested positive on Nov. 23, as well as a 29-year-old woman staying in a hotel in Dakar who tested positive on Dec. 1.

The Institut Pasteur added on Twitter that “of the 22 sequences obtained for the period, the delta variant remains in the majority.”

Last week President Macky Sall called upon people to respect prevention measures. The news comes as Senegal heads into its tourist season and as it is scheduled to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and hold the annual Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security on Monday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
EDMTunes

Germany Imposes Major Restrictions on Unvaccinated People

Germany‘s Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that unvaccinated people will be excluded from large parts of public life. Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of “national solidarity”. Unvaccinated people will not have access to various cultural and leisure venues, such as restaurants and bars. The protocols are already in place in several German regions with the highest cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections. Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macky Sall
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: New version of Omicron variant has been discovered

It’s only been a few since the Omicron variant stole the centre stage from the Delta variant, but scientists have already discovered a lineage of the new strain that is reportedly ‘more discreet.’ It has now been dubbed the ‘stealth’ version of the Omicron variant and has already infected seven people.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Omicron variant infects seven triple-jabbed adults

To tackle the explosion of Omicron infections, several governments have started heavily deploying booster jabs to raise individual and group immunity—including those of France, UK, US, and Germany. Similar to the first two doses of the COVID vaccine, the booster jab also increases protection against existing variants, but it does not necessarily guarantee that you will never get infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Burkina Faso president accepts resignation of PM: decree

Burkina Faso President Roch Marc Christian Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabire and his government, a presidential decree said. In view of "the letter of resignation of December 8," the president decrees that "the duties of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire are terminated," the government's secretary general Stephane Wenceslas Sanou said, reading out the decree on public television. The resignation of a prime minister requires the resignation of the entire government, according to Burkina Faso law. However the outgoing government will be required to remain in a caretaker capacity until a new one is formed, Sanou said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senegal#Omicron#Dakar#Ap#West African#Iressef#The Institut Pasteur#South African
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Serbia moves to defuse protests over Rio Tinto lithium mine

Trying to defuse large protests by environmentalists, Serbia's populist government decided Wednesday to suspend two key laws that would help mining giant Rio Tinto launch a lithium mine in western Serbia.For two consecutive weekends, thousands of protesters in Belgrade and other Serbian towns have blocked main roads and bridges to decry the planned lithium mine despite an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the demonstrators.The protests are the biggest challenge yet to the increasingly autocratic rule of President Aleksandar Vucic who has denounced the road blockades as illegal and claimed they are being financed from abroad to destabilize...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Israeli foreign minister in Cairo to strengthen ties

Israel's foreign minister arrived in Cairo on Thursday on a diplomatic visit aimed at strengthening ties and shoring up a tenuous cease-fire between Israel and Gaza s militant Hamas rulers.Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with Egypt s president, Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, and the country's foreign minister, Sameh Shokry, for talks that reflected budding ties between Egypt and Israel's new government. Egypt's intelligence chief also participated in the meetings.Egypt, the first Arab country to reach a peace agreement with Israel, has served as a key mediator between Israel and Hamas. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since Hamas seized...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

The AP Interview: 'We want justice' on climate, Nakate says

The capital of Uganda coughs itself awake on weekdays under a soft blanket of smog. Kampala's hills come into sharper focus as the morning rush of minibuses and motorbikes fades. It is this East African city that one of the world’s most well-known climate activists, Vanessa Nakate calls home.The 25-year-old's rise in profile has been quick. Not even three years have passed since she set out with relatives in Kampala to stage her first, modest protest over how the world is treating its only planet.In an interview this week with The Associated Press — which last year drew...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Rohingya refugees sue Facebook for $150 billion over Myanmar violence

(Reuters) - Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are suing Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, for $150 billion over allegations that the social media company did not take action against anti-Rohingya hate speech that contributed to violence. A U.S. class-action complaint, filed in California on Monday by law firms Edelson...
POLITICS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UK warns over reliance on Russian gas as G7 ministers meet

LIVERPOOL, England — (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat welcomed Group of Seven foreign ministers to Liverpool on Saturday with a warning that “free democratic nations” must wean themselves off Russian gas and Russian money to preserve their independence. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is hosting U.S....
ECONOMY
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy