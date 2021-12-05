Yum Yum’s Chilly Delight supports Potsdam Holiday Fund

As a registered nurse at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, Lisa Virkler is no stranger to public service or long hours. Spending her Wednesdays doing clinicals at Jefferson Community College, teaching prospective nurses and “showing them the ropes,” along with her normal duties at the hospital, she is certainly busy. Her other job as a legislator for Lewis County takes up the rest of her time, embedding her in the middle of community needs and giving her the ability to help people in a different way than being a nurse does. She sees her job as a legislator as a way to invest in her community and to help it grow.

JOBS ・ 18 HOURS AGO