Volunteers are being sought to help plant willow tree stakes at the site of the streambank stabilization project near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6 near Trenton. Spokesperson Chris Hoffman says anyone can help with the work, which will start December 11th at 8 o’clock in the morning and is expected to be done by noon. Trenton FFA and Boy Scouts have specifically been contacted to help.

TRENTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO