Clarkson announces spring 2022 St. Lawernce County EMT courses

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePOTSDAM — Clarkson University has announced its spring 2022 St. Lawrence County EMT course schedule. Becoming an emergency medical technician can open the door for multiple opportunities, both volunteer and career. EMT classes start...

