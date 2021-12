More than 500 students at Gulf Middle School helped raise money for the American Heart Association by running a 5K color run before Thanksgiving break began. Gulf Middle School Assistant Principal Emma Winfield said a few years ago former Superintendent Dr. Greg Adkins asked that all schools participate in doing something with the American Heart Association. As a runner, she said she thought it would be fun to hold a 5K.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO