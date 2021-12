Submitted by Lance Evans. The Orcas Island Chamber of Commerce invites the Orcas community to join us as we light the holiday tree on the Village Green!. Join the Fun on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 3:30-5 p.m. The chamber is thrilled to feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, hot cider and cookies, and we welcome the Orcas Choral Society, who will lead us in Christmas Carols. We will miss the Community Band this year, as Covid restrictions have limited their public performances.

EASTSOUND, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO