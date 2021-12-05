Everything New on Netflix in December 2021

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

