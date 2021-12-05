ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything New on Netflix in December 2021

By ScreenCrush Staff
 5 days ago
The final month of 2021 on Netflix includes the return of arguably the service’s two biggest shows: The Witcher, which returns on December 17 with its second season, and Cobra Kai, the Karate Kid continuation that debuts its fourth season on December 31. But this is Netflix, so there...

GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in December 2021: All the new movies and shows coming to the streamer for Christmas

December brings tons of new movies and TV shows to Netflix, meaning you're spoiled for choice this holiday season. For those Christmas movie marathons, there's the upcoming original rom-com Single All the Way or adventure David and the Elves, but before the festivities begin, there's loads of new originals to enjoy. For one thing, The Witcher season 2 is fast approaching, as is Cobra Kai season 4. Then there's Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2, as well as the star-powered Don't Look Up, and The Power of the Dog with Benedict Cumberbatch.
Collider

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ Season 4: When It's on Netflix, Which Dinosaurs Are New & Everything Else to Know

The Jurassic Park franchise has always created a sense of awe and wonder in the minds of the viewers, acting as a doorway between earth’s preserved past and modern sci-fi fantasy. Written by Michael Crichton in the1990s, Jurassic Park and Jurassic World novel series have been largely successful in their own right, and their popularity exploded when they were adapted into live-action movies. Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, based on the first novel, was released back in 1993. It was a massive hit, won three Academy Awards, and paved the way for the ever-expanding dino-franchise. So far, we’ve seen 3 Jurassic Park movies, 2 Jurassic World movies (with another on the way), and an animated TV show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.
PopSugar

7 New Netflix Documentaries to Binge This December After You're Done With Holiday Movies

As the year comes to a close, Netflix remains devoted to its steady release of documentaries this December. It has something educational and informative for everyone, no matter if you're interested in a true-crime case or a science feature. If you couldn't stop following Elisa Lam's story after Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel, there's another companion installation coming out this month about the Times Square Killer. Want to add something to your queue that the entire family can enjoy over the holidays? You've got options: check out the cute journey of a baby pufferfish in Puff, or follow heartwarming life accounts of seniors across the world in Stories of a Generation With Pope Francis.
Boston

All the new movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, and Amazon Prime in December 2021

December's streaming highlights include two star-studded movies that were filmed in the Boston area. It’s officially awards season, which means that movie studios are busy getting their best offerings ready for critics and general audiences alike. Some of those films will only be available in theaters at the outset, but streaming companies like Netflix are letting you watch their Oscar contenders from the comfort of your own home.
The Independent

BoJack Horseman creator shares ‘controversial’ David Fincher joke Netflix made him remove

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg has shared a scene Netflix asked him to remove as bosses were afraid it would “upset David Fincher”.Bob-Waksberg said he would post the contents of the scene as Netflix didn’t edit Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special, which featured controversial jokes about trans people, but rejected BoJack’s Fincher joke as Fincher was “concurrently producing a different show” with the streaming service.However, he said he would only share the scene if more than 100 people replied proving they had donated to Trans Life, a non-profit supporting trans people in crisis. When they did, he thanked his followers...
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Cowboy Bebop’ Canceled by Netflix After One Season

That was fast: Netflix has canceled its ambitious, widely hyped and, ultimately, widely disappointing anime adaptation Cowboy Bebop, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The move comes less than three weeks after the show’s Nov. 19 debut on the streaming service. The space Western had a rough reception. The 10-episode series garnered only a 46 percent positive critics rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Fans seemed to agree, giving the show a 56 percent positive audience score on the site. According to Netflix’s Top 10 site, the series has racked up almost 74 million viewing hours worldwide since its debut — so it...
The Independent

'Lost Daughter,' 'Licorice Pizza' top AP's best 2021 films

The Associated Press' film writers picks for best movies of 2021:LINDSEY BAHR: 1. “The Lost Daughter”: There’s an element of danger, real and theoretical, permeating every moment of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s electric adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel. Despite the idyllic Greek seaside setting and the intoxicating premise of a solo vacation, the unease hovers oppressively as we follow the brilliant, passionate, selfish, cruel and inscrutable Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) through some unorthodox choices, past and present. Not only is she one of the richest characters that has ever graced our screens, it’s the kind of film that will bury itself...
Variety

Netflix’s ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Adaptation Casts Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure

Netflix’s search for its Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of its four-part adaptation of the Pulitzer-Prize winning novel “All The Light We Cannot See,” is complete. The streamer has cast Aria Mia Loberti, a first-time actress who has low vision, in the role. “To find an actress to play the iconic Marie-Laure — a young blind woman whose greatest strength is the tenacity of her hope and the power of her voice across the airwaves during wartime — was no small challenge,” said Shawn Levy, director and executive producer of the series. “We searched the world and reviewed thousands...
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for Season 4 of “Cobra Kai,” which premieres on Dec. 31.  The series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which culminated in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “If Johnny and I can actually work together...
Deadline

‘Wednesday’: Thora Birch Departs Netflix’s Addams Family Series For Personal Reasons

EXCLUSIVE: Thora Birch has exited Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series for Netflix. The series, which is filming in Romania, stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production,” a rep for series producer MGM said in a statement to Deadline. According to sources, Birch is dealing with a family illness. I hear Birch had finished filming the bulk of her series regular role as Tamara Novak, Wednesday’s dorm mother and the only “Normie” on staff at Nevermore Academy...
Variety

Vir Das, Sam Laybourne to Develop Country Music Comedy at Fox

Fox is developing a country music comedy series from Vir Das and Sam Laybourne, Variety has learned. Titled “Country Eastern,” the single-camera show has received a script commitment with a penalty attached. The show is about a young wealthy man from India who restarts his life in America with his family. While attempting to rebuild their lives in Memphis, Tennessee, he decides to pursue his passion and become a country music singer. Only problem: he’s shit. Total shit. He’s going to have to gain some life experience in the States if he wants to have something real to sing about. Das is attached to...
Variety

‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in Early Development at HBO (EXCLUSIVE)

UPDATED: A follow-up to “Six Feet Under” is in very early development at HBO, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. At this time, no writer is attached to the project. Likewise, no plotline has been decided, meaning it could be a reboot or more of a sequel series following up on existing characters from the show in the present day, but no decision has been made. Original series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all attached to executive produce the new project. At this time it is unclear if the project will move beyond the discussions...
The Independent

'Everything Everywhere all at Once' to open SXSW Film Fest

After canceling its 2020 edition and going virtual last year during the pandemic, the 2022 SXSW Film Festival will kick off with the premiere of the sci-fi adventure “Everything Everywhere all at Once.” SXSW announced Wednesday that its in-person Austin Texas festival will begin March 11 with the new film from directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the “Swiss Army Man” filmmakers collectively billed as “Daniels.” The film, starring Michelle Yeoh, is described as “a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman who can’t seem to finish her taxes.”Janet Pierson, director of...
amny.com

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Dune’ among AFI’s top 10 movies of 2021

Musical “West Side Story,” sci-fi epic “Dune,” and “King Richard,” the biopic about the father of tennis champions Serena and Venus Williams, were among the top 10 movies of 2021 as chosen on Wednesday by the American Film Institute (AFI). The list, which is...
Variety

Twitch Streamer Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins Cast in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Twitch gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will make his animated movie debut, opposite Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg, in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth installment in the hit family-friendly monster franchise. Blevins, who has 17 million followers on Twitch, will play a character named Party Monster in the Sony Pictures Animation feature. He most recently made a cameo as himself in Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy.” He also appeared on the second season of Fox’s reality music competition show “The Masked Singer” as “Ice Cream.” Blevins first gained wide attention in March 2018 when he played “Fortnite” with Drake, Travis Scott and...
