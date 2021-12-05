ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Days after school shooting, Rep. Thomas Massie posts family photo with guns, asks Santa for ammo for Christmas

By Theresa Waldrop
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

US Rep. Thomas Massie is drawing criticism after tweeting a photo of him and his family holding guns in front of a Christmas tree, just days after four teenagers were killed in a school shooting in...

Comments / 2

Thomas Bell
5d ago

Guns aren't the problem. Democrats policies are the problem which emboldened the criminals because their policies protect the criminals and punish us law abiding citizens

Reply
2
CNN

Evergrande can't pay its debts. China is scrambling to contain the fallout

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Evergrande has defaulted on its debt. Now Beijing is intervening to prevent a disorderly collapse of the indebted real estate group that could wreak havoc on the world's second biggest economy. Fitch Ratings on Thursday declared that the embattled property developer has entered "restricted...
‘The Boeberts Have Your Six’: Rep. Lauren Boebert Tweets Christmas Photo Of Her Young Sons With Guns To Show Support For Rep. Thomas Massie

(CBS4) — Never one to shy away from controversy, Rep. Lauren Boebert showed her support for a fellow representative who faced criticism after posting a Christmas photo of his family posing with guns. “Santa, please bring ammo,” Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, tweeted. Gun control activists...
Rep. Lauren Boebert under fire for posting picture of her armed children days after latest school shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS — United States Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is facing criticism again, following a recent tweet featuring her four sons standing in front of a Christmas tree, each holding a firearm. It comes just days after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) drew controversy for tweeting a similar picture of his family also holding firearms and […]
US congresswoman posts gun-toting image in support of Ky. Rep. Thomas Massie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Republican congresswoman tweeted her support for a Kentucky colleague's pro-gun tweet on Tuesday. Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert posted a tweet of her sons standing around a Christmas tree holding guns. It was captioned, "The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though)"
AOC mocks Lauren Boebert’s Christmas photo showing kids with guns

Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has mocked the Christmas photo shared by Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, in which she poses with her children holding firearms. Ms Boebert is the second member of the GOP to release a Christmas family photo that includes firearms for the whole family.“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though),” Ms Boebert tweeted on Tuesday night.Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie garnered attention after he posted an image of his family holding rifles on Saturday with the message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”The photos were shared just days...
Lawmaker Slammed for Photo of Heavily Armed Family in Front of a Christmas Tree: 'Repulsive, Violent Message'

A Republican lawmaker is receiving backlash for sharing a Christmas photo of his heavily armed family. Rep. Thomas Massie, who has represented parts of Kentucky in the U.S. House since 2012, posted a photo on social media of himself and six other smiling members of his family holding various types of guns as they pose in front of a decorated Christmas tree.
Ocasio-Cortez Absolutely Wrecks Boebert Over Gun-Themed Christmas Pic

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is slamming the recent Christmas photo made by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) that shows her family celebrating the holiday by posing with firearms. On Wednesday, the representative pointed out on Twitter that Jesus never endorsed guns in any of his teachings. “Tell me again where Christ...
As Oxford, Michigan Mourns Following School Shooting, It Turns Out Queer Gun Control Activist X Gonzalez Was Right All Along

“Gun violence has torn up many communities across the country,” wrote queer gun control activist X Gonzalez in a March 2018 op-ed for Teen Vogue. School shootings are something Gonzalez knows about. In February 2018, when they were a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a 19-year-old former student, Nikolas Cruz, shot and killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
