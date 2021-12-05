Days after school shooting, Rep. Thomas Massie posts family photo with guns, asks Santa for ammo for Christmas

Democratic New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has mocked the Christmas photo shared by Colorado Republican Representative Lauren Boebert, in which she poses with her children holding firearms. Ms Boebert is the second member of the GOP to release a Christmas family photo that includes firearms for the whole family.“The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though),” Ms Boebert tweeted on Tuesday night.Kentucky Republican Representative Thomas Massie garnered attention after he posted an image of his family holding rifles on Saturday with the message: “Merry Christmas! ps. Santa, please bring ammo.”The photos were shared just days...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO