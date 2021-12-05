On GPS: The Taliban's inside job

When the Taliban overran Kabul in mid-August, seizing power for the second time, the years-old mystery over the whereabouts of the movement's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada deepened further. Whether the elderly cleric is alive or dead is something many Afghans are uncertain about, and even the most dedicated analysts have doubts about who is really leading the group. AFP went on the trail of the elusive leader, and the findings are inconclusive. On October 30 -- two months after a Taliban spokesman insisted Akhundzada was alive and well in Kandahar -- rumours swirled in the southern city that the "emir" had delivered a speech at a Koranic school, or madrassa.

