On GPS: The Taliban's inside job

By CNN
 5 days ago
The Wall Street Journal’s Margherita Stancati tells Fareed how a network...

www.cnn.com

CNN

Hong Kong warns Wall Street Journal of legal action over election editorial

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Hong Kong has warned the Wall Street Journal that it may have broken electoral law by "scaremongering" in a recent editorial about the upcoming vote for the city's legislative council. On Monday, the US newspaper printed a letter from Hong Kong's Secretary for Constitutional and...
POLITICS
CNN

Intel CEO: The best way to fix America's chip shortage

Pat Gelsinger is CEO of Intel. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. For almost a year, US companies and consumers have had to navigate a global chip shortage. Even among Covid-19 disruptions, this shortage stands out as uniquely impactful — semiconductors are a critical part of every digital device, powering our phones, cars, hospitals and factory floors.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban's war on drugs put into action

RT has got a sneak peek into the Taliban's drugs war by talking to patients and doctors at a Kabul hospital. The group promised a ?narcotics-free? Afghanistan as it took power in mid-August and has since set some plans in motion. Millions of Afghans are addicted to drugs. Up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Gps#Inside Job#The Wall Street Journal#Journal
Fox News

Afghan prime minister defends Taliban’s rule amid crisis

Afghanistan’s Taliban prime minister defended the group’s rule in a public address Saturday, saying it was not to blame for a worsening economic crisis and is working to repair the corruption of the ousted government. He also dismissed international pressure for the formation of a more inclusive Cabinet. The half-hour...
WORLD
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Foreign Policy

It’s Time to Engage With the Taliban. Afghan Lives Depend on It.

Afghanistan is facing what the United Nations warns could be the “worst humanitarian disaster we’ve ever seen.” The catastrophe is “man-made,” according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, and “the international community is turning its back.” An estimated 1 million Afghan children are at risk of dying from malnutrition by the end of this year unless they receive immediate treatment.
CONGRESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban Edict in Afghanistan Bars Marriages Without Women's Consent

ISLAMABAD - Afghanistan's Taliban government Friday issued a decree on women's rights, saying women cannot be married off against their will or given away in exchange for peace or to settle feuds. The religious directive comes as the hardline Islamist group, which took over the conflict-torn country in August, faces...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Examiner

Taliban promises on women's rights ring hollow

On Friday, the Taliban issued new guidance on the rights of Afghan women. It's likely designed to court international acceptance after the United Nations deferred a decision to allow Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to join its ranks on Dec. 1. U.S. delegates "emphasized the importance" of the Taliban’s "protection of the rights of all Afghanistan’s citizens, including its women, girls and minorities" in late Nov. meetings with Taliban leaders.
SOCIETY
AFP

Dead or alive? On the trail of the Taliban's supreme leader

When the Taliban overran Kabul in mid-August, seizing power for the second time, the years-old mystery over the whereabouts of the movement's Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada deepened further. Whether the elderly cleric is alive or dead is something many Afghans are uncertain about, and even the most dedicated analysts have doubts about who is really leading the group. AFP went on the trail of the elusive leader, and the findings are inconclusive. On October 30 -- two months after a Taliban spokesman insisted Akhundzada was alive and well in Kandahar -- rumours swirled in the southern city that the "emir" had delivered a speech at a Koranic school, or madrassa.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Afghanistan's economic woes continue under the Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 3 (ANI): Afghanistan is facing economic hardships after the takeover of the Taliban in August this year and its financial crisis has increased further. Afghanistan's economy continues to plummet with the Taliban takeover. Afghanistan's economy is largely made up of the agriculture and services sector, both of...
AGRICULTURE
dallassun.com

Pak envoy meets Taliban's acting FM, discusses bilateral cooperation

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 5 (ANI): Pakistan's envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan met Taliban acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed bilateral cooperation between both countries. "Pakistan Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan met w/acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqidiscussed bilateral cooperation, Khan said. Pakistan has decided that wheatemergency medicine provided by...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

'Missing India factor dents Afghanistan's progress after Taliban takeover'

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 4 (ANI): With Afghanistan facing a severe humanitarian crisis, the Taliban regime is making a big mistake by alienating India, which has for over two decades been assisting the country's progress including humanitarian, civil aviation, telecommunication, transport and education sectors, according to a media report. According to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
neworleanssun.com

Taliban pushes Japan to reopen Tokyo's embassy in Kabul

Kabul,[ Afghanistan] November 27 (ANI): Taliban's interim government's Deputy Prime Minister urged the Japanese ambassador to reopen the embassy in Kabul. According to Kyodo News, the Taliban's Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar met Ambassador Takashi Okada in Kabul on November 17 and urged hi, to reopen Japan's embassy. Japan...
POLITICS
The Verge

Ubiquiti hack may have been an inside job, federal charges suggest

An indictment from the Department of Justice suggests that the Ubiquiti hack reported in January, and subsequent whistleblower claims of a cover-up, were the work of someone who was then an employee of the company. The DOJ alleges that Nickolas Sharp, 36, was arrested on Wednesday on accusations that he used his employee credentials to download confidential data and sent anonymous demands to the company he worked for pretending to be a hacker in an attempt to get a ransom of 50 Bitcoin. You can read the full indictment below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Bank Info Security

Arrest Points to Ubiquiti Breach Being an Inside Job

A former employee of a New York-based technology company has been arrested for stealing confidential data and extorting his employer for nearly $2 million, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Charges against Nickolas Sharp, 36, of Portland, Oregon, include transmitting a program to a protected computer to intentionally cause...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

Didi is leaving Wall Street. A 'perfect storm' means other Chinese tech stocks may follow

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi wants to bail on Wall Street. It may soon have plenty of company. For China's big tech firms, the appeal of going public in New York was once obvious: They gained access to a much deeper pool of capital, higher valuations and more relaxed listing rules. But that is quickly fading as they're forced to navigate a slew of audit rules and sanctions from Washington, coupled with Beijing's heightened scrutiny on data collection and foreign listings.
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

