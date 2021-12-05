On GPS: What happens if the Iran nuclear deal collapses?

The agreement world powers struck with Iran in 2015 was designed to slow the country’s nuclear program to the extent that, had it decided to ditch the accord altogether, it would have needed a year to produce enough fissile material to fuel a nuclear weapon. That so-called breakout time had been estimated at a few months before the deal went into effect. Following the U.S. withdrawal from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump, Iran has gradually accelerated its own violations of the agreement. Now, it’s thought to need only weeks to produce a bomb’s worth of the necessary enriched uranium. Iran would still have to master the process of weaponizing the fuel before it would have an operable nuclear device that could hit a remote target.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO