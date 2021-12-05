On GPS: What happens if the Iran nuclear deal collapses?

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Talks aimed at raising the defunct Iranian nuclear deal from the dead resumed in Vienna on Monday. In a bid to secure his foreign policy presidential legacy, Barack Obama pushed through the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal, which was signed by the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia in Vienna on July 14, 2015. It was widely promoted by the United States and European Union officials as a foreign policy breakthrough. In fact, the deal was a flagrant act of appeasement of the theocratic regime, lifting sanctions and releasing over $150 billion in frozen assets.
