ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Uganda launches road-building in Congo to boost trade

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda said on Sunday it had launched a road-building project in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at boosting trade between the two countries. Sites for the roads were handed over to the contractor, Dott Services Limited, a Ugandan construction firm, the government said...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Uganda and Congo Attack Islamist Militia in Joint Operation

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) -Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo carried out joint air and artillery strikes against an Islamic State-linked militia in eastern Congo on Tuesday, both countries said, vowing to continue working together to secure the targeted area. The strikes targeted the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF)...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Explainer-Who Are Islamic State's Affiliates in Congo and Uganda?

KINSHASA (Reuters) - Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo have announced joint operations against an Islamic State-linked militia based in eastern Congo, which is blamed for a string of recent bombings in Kampala and killing hundreds of Congolese civilians. Following joint air and artillery strikes on Tuesday, Congo said special...
AFRICA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Uganda Sends Ground Troops into the Democratic Republic of Congo

KAMPALA - Uganda's military has confirmed sending troops into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. Uganda blames the ADF for a series of bombings in the country. But analysts say inviting the Ugandan army into the DRC could raise tensions with neighboring Rwanda. Uganda...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Trade#Rwanda#Kampala#Reuters#Dott Services Limited#Ugandan#Eastern
mix929.com

Uganda says troops to stay in Congo as long as needed to defeat ADF

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Uganda said on Friday that its troops sent this week into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo would stay as long as needed to defeat Islamist militants, with the progress of the mission to be evaluated after two months. Uganda and Congo launched a joint operation this week,...
POLITICS
mix929.com

Up to 1 million COVID vaccines wasted in Nigeria last month

DAKAR (Reuters) -Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Governments on the continent of over one...
PUBLIC HEALTH
persecution.org

Uganda, Congo Military Operation Frees 27 Hostages

12/04/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) –According to DRC’s army, a joint operation with Uganda’s military allowed 27 hostages to escape last week, after being held captive by the Allied Democratic Forces, (ADF), rebel group. An AFP report transcribed the army’s FARDC-FM radio interview with three of the former hostages. “At...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Africa
mix929.com

Congo environment minister says signature forged on forest licences

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s environment minister said on Friday unidentified officials forged her signature to grant conservation licences for the country’s vast forests that play a pivotal role in regulating the Earth’s climate. In recent months Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi called for an...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

Large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population, the United Nations said Wednesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass lookting of warehouses across the Kombolcha area in recent days.In addition, he said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were commandeered by military personnel for their own use on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dujarric said the exact amount of food that...
AFRICA
mix929.com

Senegal records first Omicron case in tourist who attended demonstration

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a tourist who attended a demonstration in the capital Dakar last month with about 300 people of varying nationalities, testing lab IRESSEF said on Sunday. The 58-year-old man was visiting from another West...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mix929.com

Kenya’s Odinga to launch fifth bid for top job with president’s backing

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Veteran Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga launches his fifth bid for the presidency on Friday, this time with the support of his former foe President Uhuru Kenyatta. Voters in East Africa’s biggest economy are due to go to the polls in August but Kenyatta will not...
POLITICS
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
CHARITIES
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
mix929.com

Coming to a clinic near you: Kenya’s COVID-19 vaccine drive gets a boost

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Now that rich nations are sharing more COVID-19 shots with Africa, health officials across the continent are scrambling to overcome vaccine hesitancy and logistical problems to get the doses into arms fast enough before they expire. Penda Health, a Nairobi-based chain providing low-cost private healthcare, has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
POLITICS
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy