Panel on Biden's response to growing Russia-Ukraine tension

Russian President Vladimir Putin's path toward threatening an invasion of Ukraine is marked by reckless actions. In this move toward defiance of international norms, Putin has been subtly encouraged by former president Donald Trump, a fellow traveler in recklessness.
U.S. intelligence officials now believe that Russia's military buildup on its border with Ukraine is a prelude to attack. While an attack is not certain, the stockpiling of forces would allow Moscow to stage a limited invasion of its rival. The Pentagon has a range of options to deal with...
VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
When President Biden addresses the international summit on democracy this week, he will face a vexing problem: How can he rally the world’s democracies with our own in such an ailing state?. Biden’s advisers are grappling with this problem. But judging by an illuminating new Politico report on Biden’s...
Mark Meadows baselessly claimed in his memoir that Biden's 81 million votes in the 2020 election don't constitute "a real number." He parroted Trump's broad and unspecified claims that the election was rigged and stolen. Meadows repeatedly pressured state and national officials to investigate conspiracy theories after the election. Former...
President Joe Biden prides himself on his ability to connect with people, but his spin on politically problematic issues facing his administration, such as inflation and supply chain crunches, has coincided with polling that suggests fewer respondents believe he cares about voters like them.
Despite every effort of the Biden administration, the Justice Department, the congressional Democrats and the propaganda media, Hunter Biden is going to end up being investigated – and the impact on President Joe Biden, his administration and his legacy is going to be enormous. As more stories about Hunter Biden’s...
President Biden didn't accept Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "red lines" on Ukraine during their high-stakes video call that came as Russia's military builds its presence on the Ukrainian border. Namely, that means the U.S. isn't accepting Putin's demand that Ukraine be denied entrance into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which...
A column published in the Washington Post received plenty of fanfare from other members of the media and even the White House for suggesting that President Biden has received "worse" media coverage than former President Trump. Post columnist Dana Milbank went viral on Friday with a piece complaining about the...
Critics took aim at The New York Times Tuesday over a piece that claimed Saule Omarova, President Biden's pick to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was painted by Republicans as a communist for being born in the Soviet Union rather than because of her left-wing views.
Col. Douglas Macgregor, a retired Army officer and tank commander during the Gulf War, told Fox News on Tuesday that President Biden and the neoconservatives in both the Democratic and Republican parties are courting global turmoil with their current overtures toward Russia and its leader, President Vladimir Putin. Macgregor told...
President Joe Biden's overall approval rating stabilized at a low level of 41%, according to the CNBC All-America Survey. Biden's approval rating on handling the economy and dealing with the coronavirus both declined. At 46% approval to 48% disapproval, Biden's approval rating on the coronavirus is now underwater for the...
Chinese state media threatened on Thursday that China will attack U.S. troops who attempt to defend Taiwan if China starts war with the island nation. The U.S. has said that China is readying for an attack on Taiwan. China’s Global Times wrote, “It is credible that the PLA will heavily...
WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. President Joe Biden, through his press secretary Jen Psaki this week said that if a bi-partisan measure to block his private workplace vaccine mandate reaches his desk after passage in the Senate and Congress, he will veto it. Psaki said the President will overrule both...
A bombshell new report published in The Guardian on Wednesday alleges that former President Donald Trump may have knowingly had COVID-19 in his first debate against then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on September 29, 2020.
The White House deflected President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris's rush to defend Jussie Smollett during the presidential campaign, noting former President Donald Trump had also joined the fray.
It’s time to admit it. Less than a year in, Joe Biden’s is a failed presidency. Biden knows it, the press knows it, and voters know it. And our foreign adversaries like China and Russia know it. It’s also time to look at the “cabal” of business, labor...
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul sounded off on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Biden administration for their response to the newly emerging omicron variant of COVID-19. On "America's Newsroom," Wednesday, Sen. Paul criticized Fauci for creating hysteria and fear, and noted that the scientist who discovered the variant called Biden's travel ban a "hysterical overreach."
In 2020, Democrats were given a chance to lead. And while it’s too soon to declare this presidency an abject failure, things are not looking good. Joe Biden continues to be plagued by COVID-19, disappointing jobs reports, and anemic approval ratings. If all goes as expected, the Republican Party will recapture Congress next year. But then what?
