Kansas State

Kan. teen airlifted to hospital after ejected in violent pickup crash

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
FORD COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 3:30a.m. Sunday in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Ford F250 driven by...

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

