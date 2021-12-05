Kan. teen airlifted to hospital after ejected in violent pickup crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus. The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO