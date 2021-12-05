Fran Kranz's 'Mass' Helped Me Grapple with America's Gun Violence Epidemic by Bringing It to My Home

Q&A – Is Violence Becoming An Epidemic In South Florida’s Schools?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. Today’s entry: Really enjoy your show! Interesting article on front page of Sentinel today (Sunday). Titled “We are legitimately scared every day”. I find it interesting how media is slipping in info on the unintended consequences of all the Covid restrictions we’ve endured. Kinda surprised this article was top front page. The article cites 712 fights and 223 physical attacks from the start of school through late October. Having that data, curious they didn’t drill it down to “by school”, “by age”, “by ethnicity” or any other scoping measurement. Just as we need to know origins of Covid to help prevent reoccurrence, I think we need a comprehensive review and analysis of all the unintended consequences to help assess any future response to another pandemic...

11 DAYS AGO