Fran Kranz's 'Mass' Helped Me Grapple with America's Gun Violence Epidemic by Bringing It to My Home
By Chase Hutchinson
Collider
5 days ago
Every so often, there is a film that resonates with you on a personal level. It finds its way into your very soul, leaving an indelible mark the more time passes. It is a blessing and a curse, forever shaking you in ways that a story should while also leaving you...
In Bleecker Street’s Mass, the impact of a school shooting on two sets of parents — those of a victim (played by Jason Isaacs and Martha Plimpton) and those of the perpetrator (Reed Birney and Ann Dowd) — meet for a raw and emotional conversation years after the shooting took place. Throughout the course of the film, which unfolds in real time, the group attempts to find healing — even if that process dredges up plenty of grief and pain.
The intimate drama is an acting masterclass featuring four veterans delivering some of the best performances of their careers. Anchoring it...
Content warning. This episode may upset some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. On this poignant episode, host Buzz Eisenberg rails against the cultural normalization of gun violence in America.
Criminologist and gun violence expert Dr. James Alan Fox discusses the conversations sparked by mass shootings rather than the everyday prevalence of gun violence in the U.S. After last week’s tragic mass shooting at Oxford High School, many are calling for stricter gun regulations in the United States. Criminologist Dr. James Alan Fox says in the larger context of America’s gun violence epidemic, we need to shift our focus from mass shootings to the smaller everyday occurrences in order to make effective change.
A day after yet another tragic school shooting, I just finished teaching a criminology class about gun violence and how to reduce it in the U.S. I found that my students have many misconceptions about the scope and nature of the problem. I believe they are not alone, and that these misconceptions that many others may hold work against the development of thoughtful and effective policy. Although whole volumes can and have been written about this, I share here just a few observations.
Ahead of its Jan. 14 release, Sony Pictures Classic has released the first trailer for “Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America.”
The documentary is directed by Emily Kunstler and Sarah Kunstler. Interweaving lectures, personal anecdotes, interviews and shocking revelations, criminal defense and civil rights lawyer Jeffery Robinson draws a stark timeline of anti-Black racism in the United States, from slavery to the modern myth of a post-racial America.
The story is anchored by Robinson’s 2018 presentation at NYC’s historic Town Hall Theater, with the directors capturing Robinson’s meetings with Black change-makers and eyewitnesses to history. From a hanging tree...
With six weeks still left in the year, Philadelphia is close to matching the highest number of homicides it’s ever recorded in a one-year period. In 1990, Philadelphia lost 500 people to homicides, and the city is just under that number today. WHYY’s Tom MacDonald has more. (Original air-date: 11/26/21)
When Ethan Crumbley, a troubled 15 year old, shot and killed four students at Oxford High School, in Oxford, Michigan, he was charged with terrorism and murder. The prosecutor, Karen McDonald, also indicted Crumbley's parents for involuntary manslaughter, arguing that they should have known their son was a danger to his school and should have revealed that he had access to a handgun that was their early Christmas gift to him.
Whether or not you were surprised by the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha on Nov. 19, you might nevertheless have been deeply shocked that a 17-year-old could carry his AR-15 style rifle (that he thought was “cool”) into a volatile situation to take on the job of law enforcement, kill people, and be found not guilty of all charges.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is a strong call to action designed to save young people caught in the crossfire of Philadelphia’s gun crisis. A coalition of community members says the unprecedented violence needs an unprecedented response. The city has been brainstorming ways to try to stop the gun...
You’re reading the Opposing View, one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For Our View, read Explore reparations in housing, education and entrepreneurship to repair all America.
America has been paying reparations for slavery for more than 160 years.
President Abraham Lincoln recognized as much in his second inaugural address when he said, "Fervently do we pray that this mighty scourge...
Eight Floridians die every day because of gun violence. In the span of nine years, gun deaths in Florida jumped by 10%. Entire communities were left reeling after the mass shootings at Pulse and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. And too many of our elected leaders aren’t doing a thing about it, too busy serving the interests of an increasingly radical gun lobby that time and time again puts profit over people’s lives.
Firearms were part of my upbringing. My dad, uncle and grandfather owned rifles, shotguns and sidearms. I grew up learning how to safely handle guns, and I learned to appreciate
The post Jourgensen: Guns and an inevitable rush to violence appeared first on Itemlive.
Justin Duffy was always fascinated by who his 11-year-old daughter would grow up to be. She was strong-willed, funny, outdoorsy and “quite a character.”. For her part, Ella Duffy wanted to live in a camper, with a Chevy truck and her puppy, Fridley, when she grew up. “They definitely don’t...
Q&A – Is Violence Becoming An Epidemic In South Florida’s Schools?. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. Today’s entry: Really enjoy your show! Interesting article on front page of Sentinel today (Sunday). Titled “We are legitimately scared every day”. I find it interesting how media is slipping in info on the unintended consequences of all the Covid restrictions we’ve endured. Kinda surprised this article was top front page. The article cites 712 fights and 223 physical attacks from the start of school through late October. Having that data, curious they didn’t drill it down to “by school”, “by age”, “by ethnicity” or any other scoping measurement. Just as we need to know origins of Covid to help prevent reoccurrence, I think we need a comprehensive review and analysis of all the unintended consequences to help assess any future response to another pandemic...
Six years ago, 14 people were killed in the tragic mass shooting at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino. To prevent more senseless gun violence and pave a new way to work collaboratively on equitable and community-led solutions, we need to move beyond the cultural and political divides. For...
