FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman spent his birthday on the road recruiting and it’s known he was in Wisconsin and Georgia. Arkansas has 20 public commitments and a silent one as well. That will give them 21 commitments plus they counted four recruits forward in this class. Depending on how many current Razorbacks leave the transfer portal will be used later to add to the class.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO