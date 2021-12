The Ithaca boys ice hockey season is underway with a roster of 24 players that has reloaded after 10 players graduated from last year’s team and two more went to prep school. This is an important year for the Little Red program to get back on track after they were limited to just two games in the spring. In fact, due to the roster turnover and shortened season, only three players on the current team have a varsity goal to their name.

ITHACA, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO