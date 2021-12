GIBSON CITY — Prairie Central breezed past the competition in staking claim to the championship of the GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament to open its season with a 4-0 mark. The Hawks capped the title with a 62-47 win over Iroquois West in the final. Dylan Bazzell, who has stepped in for his brother as the top scoring threat for PC, connected for 20 points to lead the way.

