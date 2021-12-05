Canton Zonta Club takes a stand against gender-based violence

This Human Rights Day (10 December), we should remember the global “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence; a human rights atrocity that continues to go unchallenged. I call on all men, particularly those in positions of power, to do more to challenge and tackle this injustice.I believe that gender inequality is the greatest human rights challenge of our time. Progress has been made, but there is still huge work to be done. For example, according to UN Women only 26 per cent of seats in national parliaments worldwide are held by women, and just 28 per cent of managerial positions. Most...

SOCIETY ・ 20 HOURS AGO