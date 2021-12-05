ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton Zonta Club takes a stand against gender-based violence

 5 days ago

CANTON — During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Violence, Nov. 25 through Dec.10, the Zonta Club of Canton will join nearly 1,200 Zonta clubs in 67 countries for the Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign. Launched in 2012, the campaign is a global call for...

www.nny360.com

WPI News

Men's Leadership in Gender-based Violence Prevention is a Social Justice Imperative

Jackson Katz, Ph.D., is an educator, author, filmmaker and cultural theorist who is internationally renowned for his pioneering scholarship and activism on issues of gender, race and violence. He has long been a major figure and thought leader in the growing global movement of men working to promote gender equality and prevent gender violence. Join Jackson as he talks through sexual violence, it's impact on women, and how BOTH genders (especially men) can work towards improving precautionary measures to reduce sexual violence.
SOCIETY
Post-Journal

Zonta Club Takes Part In 16 Days Of Activism

“Violence against women is a worldwide pandemic. It crosses every social and economic class, every religion, race and ethnicity. At least one out of every three women worldwide have experienced violence during their lifetime. We in Zonta International cannot accept this-we need to use all our energy to eradicate violence against women locally and internationally through service and advocacy.”
JAMESTOWN, NY
World Bank Blogs

How to do primary prevention work on gender-based violence during a pandemic?

Preventing gender-based violence (GBV) is possible and feasible. The most effective prevention models use comprehensive approaches to eliminate the causes and risk factors that exacerbate GBV, such as gender inequality, having witnessed or suffered abuse in childhood, limited economic opportunities, and conflicts and tensions within spouses and partners. A vital...
HEALTH
The City of Malden (Official)

Zonta Club of Malden Vigil Brings Awareness to Domestic Violence

Mayor Gary Christenson joined Zonta Club of Malden’s President, Michelle Luong, and club members for a candlelight vigil on City Hall Plaza to remember and reflect on those lives lost to domestic violence. Attendees included State Representative Steve Ultrino; Malden School Committee Member Adam Weldai; Malden Police Chief Kevin Molis; Detective Elijah McNeal of the Domestic Violence Division of Malden Police; Denise Keating, City Coordinator of the Girl Scouts; and, Melanie Flynn, Chair of the Malden Warming Center.
MALDEN, MA
The Lebanon Reporter

Zonta says 'no' to domestic violence

Each year, the Lebanon chapter of Zonta International holds a campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence. “16 Days of Activism” is a campaign of the international service organization which has added sexual assault to the campaign this year. As part of the campaign, the group erects a display of...
LEBANON, IN
UN News Centre

‘Bodyright’ campaign launched, to end rise in gender-based violence online

Corporate logos and Intellectual Property (IP) receive “greater protection online than we do as human beings”, the UN’s women’s health agency that works to end gender-based violence, UNFPA, said on Thursday, launching a new bodyright campaign to help shield bodies and minds from cyber violence. “It’s time for technology companies...
MENTAL HEALTH
News Enterprise

Zonta Club members attend conference

Zonta Club of Elizabethtown members, Linda Funk and Lois Pierce, represented the club at the 2021 District 5, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia, Governor’s Conference held in Newark, Ohio. The conference keynote speaker, Maria Busch, anti-trafficking coordinator for the State of Ohio, spoke about trafficking is for both sex and...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
BBC

Reclaim the Night Ipswich: March calls for end to gender-based violence

About 100 people have marched through a town calling for an end to gender-based violence against women and girls. Reclaim the Night, organised by Suffolk Rape Crisis, took place in Ipswich on Thursday evening. The march was part of 16 days of activism which included various events, talks and workshops.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Voices: Gender-based violence isn’t just a women’s problem – men have a responsibility to tackle this injustice

This Human Rights Day (10 December), we should remember the global “shadow pandemic” of gender-based violence; a human rights atrocity that continues to go unchallenged. I call on all men, particularly those in positions of power, to do more to challenge and tackle this injustice.I believe that gender inequality is the greatest human rights challenge of our time. Progress has been made, but there is still huge work to be done. For example, according to UN Women only 26 per cent of seats in national parliaments worldwide are held by women, and just 28 per cent of managerial positions. Most...
SOCIETY
The Voice

Reader’s Voice: Zonta Club campaign: No violence

The Zonta Club of Aurora asks you to join us and say, “No To Violence Against Women” during our annual campaign, November 25 through December 10. The Zonta Club of Aurora undertakes many service projects in keeping with Zonta International’s mission of advancing the status of women and girls worldwide. Zonta Aurora strives to make a difference by expanding women’s and children’s access to education, health care, and improved living conditions.
AURORA, IL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

School teacher in Marshall taking a stand against bullying

MARSHALL, Texas - Marshall Against Violence is taking a stand against bullying. The teacher behind the initiative says after paying attention to school shootings across the nation that have in many cases been traced back to bullying. Demetria McFarland said wants to make sure those tragedies won’t happen on her watch.
MARSHALL, TX
nny360.com

Faces of Freedom

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor by the Japanese military. This resulted in the United States entering World War II. Here is a tiny sampling of the numerous men and women from Northern New York who served in various capacities to preserve freedom around the world. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, there are about 240,000 still alive. We honor their dedication to our country and the sacrifices that they and their families made to defeat tyranny.
MILITARY
healthing.ca

‘Home is the most dangerous place for women’: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

In 2018, Time Magazine published an article titled “Home Is the ‘Most Dangerous Place’ for Women Around the World.” Since then, its headline has reverberated globally. It’s repeated annually during the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which begins on Nov. 25. The finding that inspired the headline came from a 2018 study by the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime.
SOCIETY
queenseagle.com

Awareness initiative against gender-based violence highlights pandemic impact

The annual 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence campaign runs from November 25th, UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10th, UN International Human Rights Day. Each year advocates and activists raise awareness to the fact that across the globe, girls, women, transgender, and gender nonbinary individuals are targeted victims of violence simply because of their gender identity or gender expression. According to the UN’s latest estimates, nearly 1 in 3 women aged 15 years or older, around the world have been subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner, or both, at least once in their lifetime, indicating that levels of violence against women and girls have remained largely unchanged over the last decade.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

