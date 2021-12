Bitcoin (BTC) has reached the $45,800-$47,000 Fib support area. If the relief rally is to resume, it’s crucial that it creates a higher low inside this area. BTC has been falling since Dec 7, when it reached a high of $51,936 (red icon). The high was made very close to the 0.382 Fib retracement resistance level at $52,400. Furthermore, it validated the previous ascending support line that BTC broke down from on Dec 4, as resistance.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO