The Toronto Raptors will look to make it two straight as they return from a pair of off days to take on the Washington Wizards on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET. Any time the Wizards come to town, the pressure is certainly going to be ramped up against Bradley Beal. The 28-year-old star hasn't been quite as lethal as last season, but he's always someone to keep an eye on. Expect Scottie Barnes to step up to the challenge of guarding Beal as he did the other night against Khris Middleton.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO