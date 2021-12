Ronda Rousey's time in WWE wasn't lengthy, but she did make quite an impact, and that's why fans have wondered if she will ever come back to WWE and jump back into the ring. We haven't seen Rousey in a WWE ring since her match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35, and since then she's started a family and has plenty to keep her hands full. Still, her name always comes up when thinking of big returns, and during the March of Dimes event, Stephanie McMahon was asked about Rousey potentially returning to WWE and if she had any details to share.

