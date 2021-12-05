ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial Beach, CA

Woman, Man Shot to Death at Imperial Beach Residence; Suspect on Loose

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyzXJ_0dEjxd9b00
Outside the home where a woman and man were found fatally shot. Credit OnScene.TV

A woman and a man were found fatally shot inside a residence in Imperial Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Deputies dispatched to the 1300 block of Fern Avenue at 4:20 p.m. Saturday found the woman shot dead at the scene, said Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Paramedics rushed the critically wounded man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, Seiver said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the department’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
Imperial Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Times of San Diego

Teenager Beaten, Shot on El Cerrito Street

A group of assailants attacked a young man for unknown reasons on an El Cerrito-area roadside early Thursday, pummeling him and shooting him in the leg before fleeing, authorities reported. The 18-year-old man was standing at the intersection of El Cajon Boulevard and 58th Street shortly before 3:30 a.m. when...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Police Seek Public Help in Locating Suspect in Del Mar Hit-and-Run

Police are again seeking the public’s help Thursday for tips leading to a suspect of a hit-and-run that left a man seriously injured in Del Mar Heights. Around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 16, the 64-year-old victim crossed the street on the 3200 block of Del Mar Heights Road when he was struck by a blue Honda Accord, according to the San Diego Police Department.
DEL MAR, CA
Times of San Diego

Inmate’s Death Ruled Suicide Via Acute Water Intoxication

An inmate who died last spring at San Diego Central Jail intentionally killed himself by drinking so much water his body shut down, authorities reported Friday. Lester Daniel Marroquin, 35, was found dead on the wet floor of his solo-occupant cell at the Front Street detention center on the afternoon of May 30, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Faces Arrest After Trying to Burn Down His Apartment in El Cajon

A man who is hospitalized with burn injuries is expected to be booked in the county jail after his apartment was set on fire near Wells Park in El Cajon. At 5:13 p.m., officers responded at 388 Shady Lane to a man allegedly intimidating his roommate with a baseball bat and “turned on the gas in the kitchen threatening to burn the apartment down,” according to the El Cajon Police Department.
EL CAJON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#A Woman And A Man
Times of San Diego

Mother, Son Identified as Victims of Fatal Shooting in Imperial Beach; Suspect Still at Large

Authorities Monday publicly identified a mother and her adult son who were fatally shot over the weekend in Imperial Beach. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 4:30 p.m. Saturday found 55-year-old Raquel Pitsenberger and Marco “Tony” Valadez Jr., 35, mortally wounded inside a home in the 1300 block of Fern Avenue, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
IMPERIAL BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy