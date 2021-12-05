ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Uganda launches road-building in Congo to boost trade

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAMPALA (Reuters) – Uganda said on Sunday it had launched a road-building project in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo aimed at boosting trade between the two countries. Sites for the roads were handed over to the contractor, Dott Services Limited, a Ugandan construction firm, the government said...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Congo okays joint operation with Uganda against Islamist militia, sources say

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi has agreed to a joint operation with Uganda’s army against Islamist rebels accused of suicide bombings in Kampala this month, two diplomatic sources said. The Islamic State said their local affiliate, known as the Allied Democratic Forces https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/who-are-islamic-states-affiliates-central-africa-2021-11-16 (ADF), were...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Uganda and Congo Are at War With the Islamic State

On Aug. 26, as the United States was rushing to evacuate Americans and their allies following the Taliban’s rapid advance across Afghanistan, a suicide bomber attacked the crowds surrounding Kabul’s airport, killing 13 U.S. service members and as many as 170 Afghans. It was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan since 2011. Within hours, the Islamic State-Khorasan claimed the attack, a sobering reminder that despite the Islamic State’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria two years ago, the group has not disappeared.
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Trade#Rwanda#Kampala#Reuters#Dott Services Limited#Ugandan#Eastern
albuquerqueexpress.com

Uganda Sends Ground Troops into the Democratic Republic of Congo

KAMPALA - Uganda's military has confirmed sending troops into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels. Uganda blames the ADF for a series of bombings in the country. But analysts say inviting the Ugandan army into the DRC could raise tensions with neighboring Rwanda. Uganda...
POLITICS
mix929.com

Uganda says troops to stay in Congo as long as needed to defeat ADF

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Uganda said on Friday that its troops sent this week into eastern Democratic Republic of Congo would stay as long as needed to defeat Islamist militants, with the progress of the mission to be evaluated after two months. Uganda and Congo launched a joint operation this week,...
POLITICS
kdal610.com

Minister says Nigeria had only weeks to use some donated vaccines

LAGOS (Reuters) -Nigeria’s health minister said on Wednesday some COVID-19 doses donated by rich Western countries had a shelf life that left only weeks to administer the shots. Osagie Ehanire said the health ministry had declined a request by some vaccine manufacturers to extend the shelf life of the...
HEALTH
persecution.org

Uganda, Congo Military Operation Frees 27 Hostages

12/04/2021 DRC (International Christian Concern) –According to DRC’s army, a joint operation with Uganda’s military allowed 27 hostages to escape last week, after being held captive by the Allied Democratic Forces, (ADF), rebel group. An AFP report transcribed the army’s FARDC-FM radio interview with three of the former hostages. “At...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Place
Africa
kdal610.com

Nigeria’s Borno state to limit food, aid distribution to some in northeast

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) – Nigeria’s northeastern Borno state will bar non-governmental organizations from distributing food or aid to resettled displaced people, the governor said in a circular seen by Reuters on Thursday. In the order, dated Dec. 6, Governor Babagana Zulum said blocking aid to resettled communities was...
HOUSING
kdal610.com

Suspected Islamists kill 16 people in eastern Congo

BENI, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) – Suspected Islamist militants killed 16 people this week in two rural towns in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official, a civil society leader and a resident said on Friday. They said the attackers belonged to the Allied Democratic Forces(ADF), a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
kdal610.com

Congo environment minister says signature forged on forest licences

KINSHASA (Reuters) – Democratic Republic of Congo’s environment minister said on Friday unidentified officials forged her signature to grant conservation licences for the country’s vast forests that play a pivotal role in regulating the Earth’s climate. In recent months Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi called for an...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

UN says large quantities of food looted in northern Ethiopia

Large quantities of U.N. food earmarked for malnourished people in northern Ethiopia have been looted from warehouses, reportedly by elements of Tigrayan forces and the local population, the United Nations said Wednesday.U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the small-scale theft of food from warehouses in the town of Kombolcha in the Amhara region escalated to mass lookting of warehouses across the Kombolcha area in recent days.In addition, he said three U.N. World Food Program trucks used for humanitarian operations were commandeered by military personnel for their own use on Tuesday and Wednesday. Dujarric said the exact amount of food that...
AFRICA
AFP

UN halts aid handouts in Ethiopia town after mass looting

The World Food Program has suspended aid distribution in the northern Ethiopian town of Kombolcha after "mass looting" of its warehouses blamed on Tigrayan forces, a UN spokesman said Wednesday. Stephane Dujarric told reporters there had been "mass looting of warehouses across Kombolcha in recent days, reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population." "Large quantities of humanitarian food supplies, including nutritional items for malnourished children, have been stolen and looted," he said, warning that the looting risked increasing food insecurity in northern Ethiopia. In the provinces of Tigray, Amhara and Afar, an estimated 9.4 million people "are now in critical need of food assistance," Dujarric said, a significant leap on previous estimates.
CHARITIES
kelo.com

Sudan politician freed a month after arrest during coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – One of the highest profile Sudanese politicians detained during an Oct. 25 military coup has been freed a month after he was arrested, the man, Mohamed al-Faki, said on Monday. Western powers had condemned last month’s takeover and suspended economic assistance to Sudan, which has been trying...
POLITICS
AFP

Veteran Kenyan politician Odinga to make fifth run for president

Veteran Kenyan politician Raila Odinga announced Friday he would make his fifth bid for the presidency in next year's election, ending months of suspense following a surprise truce with his former foe, President Uhuru Kenyatta. The announcement at a Nairobi stadium packed with political bigwigs and thousands of supporters followed speculation that the 76-year-old -- who was the face of Kenya's opposition for decades -- had struck a power-sharing deal with Kenyatta to secure his backing for the top job. "I do hereby accept to present myself as a presidential candidate for the presidential elections of the 9th of August 2022," he declared to loud cheers, adding that he was committed to building a "democratic and progressive Kenya in our lifetime". A mainstay of Kenyan politics, the former prime minister -- fondly referred to as "Baba" ("daddy" in Kiswahili) -- remains hugely popular despite losing four shots at the presidency in 1997, 2007, 2013 and 2017.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kdal610.com

African governments may have to impose vaccine mandates, says Africa CDC

NAIROBI (Reuters) – African governments will have no choice but to start imposing vaccine mandates if citizens refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the head of the African Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. (Reporting by Ayenat Mersie and James Macharia; Writing by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Alison...
HEALTH
AFP

Sudan youth radio gagged for 6 weeks after coup

A lively youth-run radio station, Sudan's 96.0 FM was muzzled for 46 days after authorities banished the channel from the airwaves following an October 25 military coup. "I felt like a person who had the ability to speak and suddenly stopped.. It's a painful feeling," Khaled Yehia, production manager of "Hala 96", told AFP from the station's headquarters overlooking the Nile in Khartoum. Sudan, with a long history of military coups, has undergone a fragile journey toward civilian rule since the 2019 ousting of veteran autocrat Omar al-Bashir following mass street protests. A joint military-civilian transitional government took over, but the troubled alliance was shattered on October 25 when General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan launched a military coup that sparked international condemnation, mass protests and deadly crackdowns.
AFRICA
AFP

Demand for 'government of fighters' in troubled Burkina as PM quits

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore faced demands Thursday for tougher action against Burkina Faso's jihadist insurgency, a day after the crisis claimed the political scalp of the prime minister. Seeking to defuse anger over a bloody six-year-old campaign that has claimed around 2,000 lives and forced 1.4 million from their homes, Kabore on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Joseph Marie Dabire. The move also triggered the departure of Dabire's government -- under Burkinabe law, the resignation of the prime minister also requires the entire cabinet government to step down. "A new prime minister and a government who are fighters have to be found -- and as quickly as possible," the state newspaper Sidwaya demanded.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy