Tennis

Tennis-Russia beat Croatia in Davis Cup final

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Russia took an unassailable 2-0 lead over Croatia in the Davis Cup final...

94.3 Jack FM

Tennis-Britain, Croatia through to Davis Cup quarters, Australia eliminated

(Reuters) – Britain and Croatia booked spots in the Davis Cup quarter-finals after topping their respective groups on Sunday, while 28-times champions Australia were knocked out. Britain’s doubles pair of Joe Salisbury and Skupski won in straight sets to seal the tie against the Czech Republic 2-1 and secure top...
TENNIS
Soccer-Lewandowski double gives Bayern 3-2 at Dortmund and four-point lead

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) – Top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored twice, including a second half penalty, to guide the German champions to a crucial 3-2 victory at title rivals Borussia Dortmund on Saturday and a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. The Pole opened his account in the in...
SOCCER
Soccer-Inter thrash Roma as Mourinho suffers reunion to forget

ROME (Reuters) – AS Roma collapsed to a 3-0 defeat at home to manager Jose Mourinho’s former club Inter Milan on Saturday, as the champions climbed to second in Serie A and inflicted a fourth defeat in six league games on the capital club. Mourinho led Inter to an unprecedented...
Curling-Continental Cup in Canada cancelled due to COVID-19

(Reuters) – The Continental Cup scheduled for next month in Fredericton, New Brunswick has been cancelled due to the Omicron coronavirus variant and isolation requirements for European teams headed to the Beijing Olympics, Curling Canada said on Wednesday. The event, billed as the curling version of golf’s Ryder Cup,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: 'It's because you are too arrogant I think'

In one of the best teen seasons in the Open Era, Rafael Nadal won 11 incredible ATP titles in 12 finals in 2005, becoming Major and not champion. 2 behind Roger Federer. A fantastic young man showed his full potential on the beloved clay and hard court, nearly beating Federer in the Miami final and conquering Canada, Beijing and Madrid.
TENNIS
Soccer-Serie A strugglers Udinese sack coach Gotti

ROME (Reuters) – Udinese have sacked head coach Luca Gotti, the club announced on Tuesday, after his side won one of their last 13 Serie A games. Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Empoli left Udinese in 14th place, six points above the relegation zone, and on a four-match run without a win.
SOCCER
#Davis Cup#Croatia#Reuters
Japanese boy sumo wrestlers chase dreams of fame and fortune

TOKYO (Reuters) – Red-faced, the two sumo wrestlers crashed together, grappling their way around the raised earthen ring until one pushed the other over the side. A typical scene in Japan’s traditional wrestling – except the loin-clothed wrestlers were 11 years old, each weighing more than many grown men. “I’m...
COMBAT SPORTS
AFP

Djokovic on entry list for Australian Open, no Serena

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic was named among the entries for the Australian Open on Wednesday, following intense speculation about his vaccination status, but women's great Serena Williams was missing. Otherwise, all of the women's top 20 were confirmed as playing, headlined by world number one Ashleigh Barty and Japanese star Naomi Osaka.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alastair Cook urges aggressive approach from England after nightmare Ashes start

Alastair Cook admits England will have to “come out swinging” on day two after being bowled out for 147 on a morale-sapping opening day of the Ashes series in Brisbane Mitchell Starc bowling Rory Burns from the first ball of the series set the tone and England’s brittle batting line-up subsided with Australia’s new captain Pat Cummins taking five for 38.England skipper Joe Root who opted to bat first after winning the toss at the Gabba in cloudy conditions, fell to Josh Hazlewood for a duck.We are all out for 147 in the first innings.Scorecard: https://t.co/BdJMd4zjiz#Ashes pic.twitter.com/7L1y2fNM9Z— England Cricket...
SPORTS
TheConversationAU

Vaccinated or not, Novak Djokovic should be able to play at the Australian Open

Novak Djokovic told the media last week “you will know very soon” if he is going to play in the Australian Open in January, for a chance to win a tenth title. He is on the list of entrants to the tournament, but he has not yet clarified whether he will participate and under what conditions. With the tournament set to begin in just over a month, speculation has been running wild regarding Djokovic’s vaccination status (he has declined to say publicly), as well as whether special medical exemptions could be provided to unvaccinated players to compete in Melbourne. Tennis...
TENNIS
The Independent

Max Verstappen fastest in first practice ahead of title showdown in Abu Dhabi

Max Verstappen put down a marker as he set the pace in first practice ahead of his title showdown with Lewis Hamilton at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.The pair are locked on 369.5 points heading into the season-ending race at the Yas Marina Circuit.But it was the Red Bull of Verstappen which set the early bar at the altered track, posting a time of one minute 25.009 seconds to finish 0.346secs clear of Hamilton, who was third behind his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.The alterations around the Yas Marina circuit saw Verstappen run over 12 seconds faster than the quickest time...
MOTORSPORTS

