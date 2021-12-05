ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Loft Event Will Have Life-Sized Cutouts

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean pop-up event will arrive in Japanese Loft stores from January 8 to 23, 2022. The event will feature new merchandise based on the latest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Additionally, five Loft stores will display life-sized cutouts of Foo Fighters, Ermes Costello, Jolyne Cujoh,...

www.siliconera.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Ermes Costello and Foo Fighters Nendoroids Announced

Medicos Entertainment unveiled two new Ermes Costello and Foo Fighters Nendoroids from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Both are prominent supporting characters in the recently-released season, Stone Ocean. Additionally, Medicos Entertainment states that more figures from the series are on the way. There is no confirmed release date or price. The announcement...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Season 6: Release Date and Plot Details

‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ is a supernatural fantasy anime that recounts the story of intense rivalries, psycho-spiritual manifestations with strange abilities, and unexpected twists. The show primarily centers upon the exciting expeditions of JoJo and his descendants. Along the way, they meet many enemies that pose an existential threat to them and discover bizarre family secrets in archeological excavations. From the Aztec stone mask with supernatural powers to mystical beings capable of inflicting unthinkable damage, the different generations of the Joestar family valiantly confront all the dangers that come their way and save countless lives in the process.
COMICS
epicstream.com

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season 5 Part 2: What Happens in Episode 13?

What will happen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season 5 Part 2?. The first 12 episodes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean are out and they are clearly not enough for fans. Although the episodes were able to adapt the first 10 story arcs of the manga's Part 6, people are now eagerly waiting for the anime's return with all-new episodes. But what will happen in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Season 5 Part 2? It looks like the next story arcs will help us understand Jolyne Cujoh's allies.
COMICS
film-book.com

The Animation Podcast Ep. 143: THE SUMMIT OF THE GODS Review, SPIDERMAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE Trailer, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE PART 6: STONE OCEAN, & More

The Animation Podcast is an official podcast of FilmBook. The Animation Podcast is an animation news podcast on the latest animation movie news and animation television show news. Each week, FilmBook contributor Ephraim Birney discusses that breaking United States and international news. Shownotes. Top News Stories (1:54) Marvel / DC...
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jojo
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Actress Reveals Why Jolyne Is So Special to Her

Voice Actor Ai Fairouz specifically entered the world of voice acting to become Jolyne Cujoh within the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure series, with Netflix and David Production recently making her dream come true. With the streaming service unveiling the first twelve episodes in the series and the anime topping the charts on Netflix, the actor behind Jolyne recently revealed why she believes Jolyne resonates amongst fans and how he role in the medium made for quite the change when it came to the world of battle anime.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's Creator Dishes His Inspiration for Jolyne

With JoJo's Bizarre Adventure continuing to gain steam when it comes to its popularity around the world, it's no surprise to see that Netflix had jumped in on the Joestar bandwagon by acting as the exclusive platform to watch Stone Ocean. Now, a recently re-discovered interview with franchise creator Hirohiko Araki dives into how the mangaka created Jolyne and why the artist needed to wait for the perfect time to introduce the daughter of Jotaro Kujo.
COMICS
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: What's the Anime's Best Watch Order?

When it comes to JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, there are some things you have to know. The first is that this cult hit has become one of the most popular anime around today, and it comes from humble origins. David Production has spent years bringing the wild series to life, and thanks to a new season's debut, you may be wondering how best to watch the anime.
COMICS
Siliconera

Rengoku and Akaza Figma Demon Slayer Figures Pre-Orders Open

Good Smile Company opened up pre-orders for figma figures of Kyojuro Rengoku and Akaza from Demon Slayer. Pre-orders for Rengoku are open from December 10, 2021 to January 20, 2022, whereas Akaza is available from December 10, 2021 until February 10, 2022. While the Akaza figma costs 11,000 JPY ($109.99), Rengoku costs 12,000 JPY ($119.99). Both figures will come out in September 2022 in Japan and November 2022 in North America.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone Ocean#Adventure#Japanese Loft#Jojo Merchandise News#Good Smile Company#Nendoroids
hardcoregamer.com

Starting a New Adventurer’s Life on Len’s Island

It’s always hard to start a new life in a new land, but generally there’s at least an existing civilization to work from. Buy a house, find a job, get to work building a social life, and soon enough if the area doesn’t suck too badly everything starts coming together. And then there’s the survival genre, which dispenses with that whole “civilization” thing and tosses you into the wild with little more than the clothes on your back and the ability to turn raw materials into functioning tools with a single click. Timber, stone, ore and other more esoteric resources combine to build a new world out of the wilderness, but some materials take more effort to acquire than others. Len’s Island is a survival game that follows all the usual conventions except it’s also got a bit of proper dungeon-crawling in its makeup, and there’s always a choice as to whether to spend a nice day in the sun gathering up the island’s bounty or to head into the darkness and take on the creatures down below and see what secrets may be hiding in the caves.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Netflix Announces Bubble Anime from Attack on Titan Studio

Netflix announced Bubble, a new anime film to call its own, from the studio that animated Attack on Titan. The film will be produced by Wit Studio. It produced the first four seasons of the Attack on Titan. (The ongoing final season is being produced by studio Mappa.) Along with...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy