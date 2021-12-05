Report: Tobias Harris returns to practice for Sixers after missing a game

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

As the Philadelphia 76ers prepare for the final two games of this road trip against the Charlotte Hornets both on Monday and Wednesday, they convened in Charlotte for practice on Sunday. They were also able to get a little healthier in the process.

After missing their comeback win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday with the flu, Tobias Harris returned to the team for practice on Sunday. Coach Doc Rivers admitted that Harris was feeling a little down after catching the flu, but it could be a blessing in disguise for him as it could help him remain sidelined and help his hip injury heal fully.

If the Sixers can get Harris back, it would be a big help for them and it would give them even more of an advantage over a Hornets team that is dealing with their stars entering the health and safety protocols. Philadelphia has a chance to end this trip on the right note before returning home on Thursday to take on the Utah Jazz.

