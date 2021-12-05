ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

College Football Playoffs: Two New Teams Make Postseason, Two SEC Schools Represented

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago

Then, there were four. Let the battle begin.

The College Football Playoff revealed its final rankings Sunday following conference championship weekend. Two schools will be making the return to the CFP, while two newcomers ar hopeful of making history.

Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati were the committee's selection to make the cut. The Crimson Tide will face the Bearcats in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl while the Wolverines will take on the Bulldogs in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Both games will take place on Dec. 31.

Alabama (12-1) proved once again they remain the team to beat in the SEC with a 41-24 over then-No. 1 Georgia in the SEC Championship. Quarterback Bryce Young delivered a Heisman-worthy performance, throwing for 421 yards and scoring four total touchdowns on the way to clinch the top seed.

"You guys gave us a lot of positive rat poison," Alabama's Nick Saban told reporters postgame. "The rat poison you usually give us is fatal. But the rat poison you put out there this week was yummy."

Michigan remains at No. 2 following its 42-3 victory over No. 13 Iowa in Indianapolis. The Wolverines (12-1) relied on defensive play and the run game to carry the load through four quarters. Running back Hassan Haskins led the way on the ground with two touchdowns while five different runners tallied 20-plus yards on the ground.

"We defied all expectations," Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson said postgame on ESPN. "Nobody ever thought we could do this, especially this season and we did it — in dominant fashion."

The Bulldogs (12-1) fall short of a perfect season in large part due to quarterback play and their defense. Georgia allowed a season-high 536 yards against its No. 2 ranked defense, and a high in points against Young and the offense. Stetson Bennett IV, who had been the leading man for the offense, threw two interceptions, including a pick-six to safety Jordan Battle in the fourth quarter.

Kirby Smart, who served as the defensive coordinator under Saban from 2007-15, is now 0-4 against his former boss. Saban improves to 24-1 against former assistants all-time.

Former Oklahoma LB Commit Kobie McKinzie Has Found A New Home

The Texas Longhorns added some much-needed talent at a position of great need on Sunday night.

6 hours ago

Oklahoma Hires Clemson DC Venables As Head Coach

The Oklahoma Sooners have found the next leader of their football program

7 hours ago

Longhorns Complete Visit With Transfer QB Quinn Ewers; Tech and TCU Next

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

9 hours ago

Cincinnati (13-0) made its own history with a 35-20 win over No. 21 Houston in the AAC Championship. The Bearcats become the first Group of Five program to make the College Football Playoff since the its inaugural season in 2014.

Luke Fickell, who was rumored to become Notre Dame's next head coach following the departure of Brian Kelly to LSU, improves to 21-1 over the past two season. Quarterback Desmond Ritter close out his final game at Nippert Stadium with 190 yards and three touchdowns.

"The resounding statement is what we did on that football field," Fickell said when asked about making the CFP. "Nobody is going to call and ask us what we think. I don't think these guys can be denied that opportunity. It would be a shame."

Alabama returns to the CFP for its seventh time. Georgia returns for its second while Cincinnati and Michigan make this season its debut. The 2021-22 CFP will mark the second time that two schools from the same conference make the final four.

Several New Year's Six Bowl game teams were also decided on conference weekend. No. 17 Utah (10-3) which took care of No. 10 Oregon for the Pac-12 title, will play in the Rose Bowl. They are expected face No. 6 Ohio State (10-2) as the Big 10's representative.

No. 15 Pittsburgh (11-2) which handled No. 16 Wake Forest in the ACC Championship, will head to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. They are set to face an at-large bid.

No. 9 Baylor (11-2), who held on to defeat then-No. 5 Oklahoma State for the Big 12 title, will head to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. They will face Ole Miss, who will act as the SEC's representative in place of both Georgia and Alabama.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
LonghornCountry

Keilan Robinson Underutilized in Texas' Offense?

As if the Longhorns' 2021 season wasn't already frustrating enough for Texas fans, comments made on Thursday night by Alabama head coach Nick Saban might make the burnt orange faithful participate in a collective facepalm. On his weekly Thursday radio show "Hey Coach," Saban discussed the transfer of his former...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Texas vs West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns (4-6) take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-6) in Morgantown today, as both teams will look to play for bragging rights and bowl eligibility. The Longhorns have a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball headed into today's game. Running back Bijan Robinson and defensive back Josh Thompson are both out for the season, while linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was seen before kickoff in a walking boot on his left foot.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

WATCH: Texas' ‘Other Robinson’ Gets TD at West Virginia

Robinson scores in Morgantown. Well, the "other" Robinson did, anyway. Keilan Robinson, a former Alabama running back under now-Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, was always known for his blazing speed and vision. Fans of the Forty Acres got to see a glimpse of it in the second quarter Saturday in the Longhorns’ game at West Virginia.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Timmy Allen Proving To Be The Heartbeat For No. 8 Texas

The No. 8 Texas Longhorns picked up a quality win over San Jose State on Saturday night, defeating the Spartans 79-45 in front of a rowdy crowd at the Erwin Center. In what has become a trend through Texas' first four games, a balanced scoring attack, led by Timmy Allen's 17 points, helped pace the Longhorns towards the finish line.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
LonghornCountry

Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 13 Picks

The Texas Longhorns are hoping to end the season on a high note when they host Kansas State on Friday. With a win, Texas would finish the season with a 5-7 record and, oddly enough, keep it in the running for a bowl game. Should there not be enough six-win teams to qualify for all of the bowl games, then the Longhorns could secure a bowl berth, if they’re invited and if they want one.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Evan Stewart to Push Commitment Beyond Early Signing Period?

With college football's 2021 season now officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly in terms of visits, and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Sarkisian is building in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns will travel to Morgantown on Saturday, where West Virginia will try to keep the Longhorns out of the postseason for the first time since back-to-back 5-7 campaigns under Charlie Strong. The Mountaineers have largely struggled in 2021, but field a defense that has shown flashes against difficult...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas WR Whittington Will Return For West Virginia Matchup

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns suffered a brutal loss to the Oklahoma Sooners at the beginning of October, blowing a 21-point first-quarter lead on their way to a 55-48 defeat. Unfortunately, the game was not the only loss suffered by the Longhorns, with wide receiver Jordan Whittington suffering a clavicle injury late in the fourth quarter as the Longhorns were making their attempt to regain the lead.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Luke Fickell
LonghornCountry

More Embarrassing: Texas Longhorns? Or the Entire Big 12?

Whether you’re at the end of your coffee, your day, your week or even your rope, welcome to Whitt’s End …. *Forgettable year for the Big 12 marches on, now with an embarrassing, self-inflicted wound. First, Texas and Oklahoma vow to bolt for the SEC. Then no football team is strong enough to be considered for the College Football Playoff. And now, the conference with the worst officiating also reminds us it has the thinnest skin.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Texas Coasts Past Northern Colorado 62-49

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns entered Wednesday night's matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears looking to get back in the win column after a difficult loss to the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spoke over the weekend. And after getting off to a fast start, that's exactly what they...
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Crumbling Longhorns; Six Straight Losses

History was made, and not in a good way. Texas’ 31-23 loss to West Virginia, now has the Horns extending their losing streak to six straight games. This is the first season since 1956 where Texas has had a losing streak of five games or more. The Longhorns played sluggishly...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football Playoff#Sec#Cotton Bowl#American Football#Cfp#Ar#The Crimson Tide#Wolverines#Heisman#Espn
LonghornCountry

Texas’s Josh Thompson Accepts Reese's Senior Bowl Invitation

Texas Longhorns cornerback Josh Thompson had an anti-climatic ending to his college career when he fractured his fibula while playing against Kansas. On Tuesday, Thompson accepted an invitation to participate in the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Reese’s Bowl is a post-season college football all-star game that showcases the college...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

The Texas Longhorns are in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and a good portion of fans are beginning to lose faith. Is Sark the right coach to get things back on track?. In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, Matt and John discuss the Longhorns' embarrassing loss to Kansas, the impact (or lack thereof) of the loss in recruiting, and what an ideal Texas 2022 class could look like.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

REPORT: TCU "Zeroed" In On SMU's Dykes As Next Head Coach

Sonny Dykes was going to be at the forefront of a multitude of head coaching list this offseason, but it looks like he won't be moving far from the 214 area code. According to multiple reports, TCU has "zeroed in" on the SMU coach as its top choice to replace Gary Patterson. Dykes has been essential to the revival of the Mustangs since his arrival in Dallas in 2018.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Football
LonghornCountry

Longhorns' WR Al'Vonte Woodard Sets Foot in NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas Longhorns junior wide receiver Al'Vonte Woodard entered himself into the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a report from Horns247. Woodard is the latest Longhorns to enter the portal, after it was announced that linebacker Ayodele Adeoye would be transferring as well. The transfer of receiver Joshua Moore was announced on Nov. 8, making it now three players from the recruiting class of 2018 to depart from the Forty Acres.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Bijan Robinson Will Be Back In 2022

Despite the rumors, the Texas Longhorns will be retaining their top playmaker for the 2022 season. The Texas Longhorns will welcome back a key staff member from the Tom Herman era. 17 hours ago. “It’s helping me become a better leader, Robinson said. "It’s helping me become more vocal.”. through...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Texas' Sarkisian Leaves Question Mark At QB Position Post 2021 Season

Texas isn't going bowling in 2021 under Steve Sarkisian in Year 1. There's more issues than that past Friday's season finale against Kansas State. Sarkisian told reporters Monday that the status' of quarterbacks Casey Thompson or Hudson Card are in question against the Wildcats (7-4, 4-4 Big 12) at Royal-Memorial Stadium. Thompson (thumb) and redshirt freshman Hudson Card (lower body) left last Saturday’s loss to West Virginia in Morgantown.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Texas Keeps Its Winning Streak Rolling vs. Sam Houston

Marcus Carr led the way for the Longhorns as they won their fourth straight game since falling to Gonzaga. Head coach Chris Beard wore designer Nike sneakers for the occasion. Texas will host UT-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Erwin Center. The Vaqueros will be the second WAC team the Longhorns will play this week. After that, the Longhorns head to Seton Hall on Dec. 9 to face the Pirates in the Big 12-Big East Battle.
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
979
Followers
1K+
Post
141K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy