Report: Washington State Hiring USC Offensive Line Coach Clay McGuire

Washington State is expected to hire USC offensive line coach Clay McGuire, according to several reports.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg first reported McGuire's move.

McGuire's stint in Southern California was short and sweet. He was hired back in January to replace former offensive line coach Tim Drevno who was fired after the 2020 season.

“His extensive knowledge of our offensive system and time spent under great offensive minds like Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury made him a top target for us," former USC head coach Clay Helton said of McGuire's hiring.

"His ability to develop players and build relationships in recruiting will help our program grow. We look forward to the passion and competitiveness he will bring to our football team.”

USC announced the hire of new head coach Lincoln Riley on Nov. 28.

“We are ecstatic to announce Lincoln Riley as our new head coach and welcome his wife Caitlin and their daughters Sloan and Stella to the Trojan Family,” said Athletic Director Mike Bohn.

“Lincoln is the rarest combination of extraordinary person and elite football coach. His successes and offensive accolades as a head coach the past five years are astonishing. Lincoln will recruit relentlessly, develop his players on and off the field, and implement a strong culture in which the program will operate with the highest level of integrity and professionalism.

Lincoln is universally considered one of the brightest and most talented football coaches in the nation, and the fact that he chose USC is a testament to the strength of our brand, the power of the Trojan Family, and the leadership of our university. This is for our current players, our former players, our alumni, our fans, and our entire university community. Our time is now.”

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook, Youtube