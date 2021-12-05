ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Being the Ricardos’: Javier Bardem Talks First Time Seeing Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

By Madison Miller
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NVCqe_0dEjrN0p00

As Nicole Kidman took on the persona of Lucille Ball for the first time for “Being the Ricardos,” including the iconic whispy red hair and 1950s dresses, she left the entire room in awe.

In particular, Javier Bardem recounted the moment he first laid eyes on his fellow co-star completely taking on her role. Kidman is playing Ball, meanwhile, Bardem is playing Desi Arnaz. Together, they are taking on roles as one of the most influential couples in Hollywood history.

Javier Bardem Stunned by Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball

Bardem sat down for Sunday Sitdown with “Today” to talk about the moment that left him speechless while filming “Being the Ricardos.”

“I was doing my test with wardrobe, the hair, the makeup, and then she came in … and there was a silence. They really nailed the look of Lucy Ricardo, no? And I felt, ‘Well, here is my wife. Hi. This is your husband. Whether you like it or not, this is your husband,'” Bardem said.

He also explained the kind of relationship they gained while filming. He was honest in saying that the two hadn’t really had time to meet or rehearse with each other as Kidman and Bardem. Instead, it all happened as they were already dressed as Desi and Lucy.

Given the short clips we’ve seen of “Being the Ricardos,” Kidman and Bardem seem to have had no issues cultivating stellar chemistry. It’s no surprise, seeing as we’re talking about two award-winning actors.

For Bardem to be stunned by Kidman in costume is quite the praise. Especially since fans were wary of Kidman getting the role. Some criticized the choice because they didn’t think she looked enough like Ball. Others didn’t think she had the comedic chops to become the “I Love Lucy” star, considering she is known for dramatic roles.

“Being the Ricardos,” however, is not recreating scenes from “I Love Lucy.” Rather, it peers into the behind-the-scenes drama between the Hollywood couple and what went on during the production process.

The movie will hit theaters on December 10 and Amazon Prime Video on December 21.

Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz

For Bardem, playing Desi Arnaz is a role he always hoped for. Not because he was a fan of “I Love Lucy,” but because of the man’s fierce personality.

He was struck by the many duties and responsibilities of Arnaz, and the kind of personality he still maintained.

“And he was on [at] the same time, being the producer of the show, musician, singer, dancer. He was so many things at the same time,” he continued. “But he was very relaxed with everything, he was a very kind, loving, caring, fun man to be with. And he didn’t feel the pressure on his shoulders, that’s a lot,” Bardem said, according to ET Online.

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Javier Bardem struggled with voice in Being the Ricardos

Javier Bardem admits that it was difficult to master Desi Arnaz's voice in 'Being the Ricardos'. The 52-year-old actor stars alongside Nicole Kidman in the new movie - which documents the complex marriage between 'I Love Lucy' stars Desi and Lucille Ball - and admits that he had to work to match Arnaz's high-pitched tones.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Javier Bardem
Telegraph

Being the Ricardos, review: Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics radiate deepfake creepiness

If it’s true that a movie star’s face is their instrument, then Being the Ricardos brings us what can only be described as a Casio keyboard approximation of Nicole Kidman. In Aaron Sorkin’s new backstage comedy-drama, Kidman plays the American sitcom star Lucille Ball, and sports one of those prosthetically and digitally assisted make-up jobs to make her better resemble her famous subject.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Review: 'Being the Ricardos' examines why we love Lucille Ball (and Nicole Kidman)

Hey, I had a rough few days at work last week. Want to spend millions of dollars to make a movie about it?. I'm not seeing many hands and that's the issue with "Being the Ricardos." Nicole Kidman, the rare actor who says she chooses parts that scare her and actually walks that walk, plays the comic icon. Actually, it's two tricky roles: Lucy Ricardo, whom we see in re-creations of the 1950s series "I Love Lucy," and Ball. Offstage, the latter is shown as a smart, decisive businessperson who earned the respect of colleagues because she got things done.
MOVIES
New York Post

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to go hard on her mom in biopic

Lucille Ball’s daughter told Aaron Sorkin to “take the gloves off” in his biopic about her famous mother, saying she “wasn’t an easy woman.”. The Oscar-winning director, whose film about Ball hits cinemas next month, made the revelation during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter last week. Sorkin said he...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefashionistastories.com

Nicole Kidman & Nina Arianda at the ''Being The Ricardos'' LA Premiere

Yesterday evening(December 6th) Nicole Kidman and Nina Arianda hit the red carpet for the premiere of Amazon Studios ''Being The Ricardos'' at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in LA. Nicole Kidman wore a GIORGIO ARMANI PRIVE COUTURE gown in a color that I don't favor for her. If this...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Sorkin goes behind the scenes of Lucy and Desi

If things had gone according to plan, Lucille Ball would have been a major movie star. Instead, she had to settle for being the queen of television comedy for over 25 years. Not exactly a lousy alternative. But the new film “Being the Ricardos” does make one wonder if Ball may have had a few other successful careers, like director (and not just of her own show) had she been born just a few years later.In Aaron Sorkin’s loving and sharp dramatization of a particularly fraught week during the making of “I Love Lucy ” Ball, as played by Nicole...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Nicole Kidman Wows Critic-Heavy Audience as Lucille Ball in New Movie

Nicole Kidman has a lot of doubters over her turn as Lucille Ball in a new movie about the iconic actress -- but those folks will be silenced ... so say critics, who were blown away. Aaron Sorkin's new flick, "Being the Ricardos," got its first screening in L.A. this...
MOVIES
Daily Beast

‘Being the Ricardos’ Has Got Some ‘Splaining to Do About Javier Bardem

When I first saw that Javier Bardem had been cast as Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s Being the Ricardos, I groaned. When I heard Bardem’s “Cuban” accent in the trailer (on the couple of words he got to speak), I had to laugh. And when I finally saw him in the movie, I felt my late abuelo’s favorite refrain rattling around deep in my soul: ¡Qué barbaridad!
MOVIES
Extra

What Surprised ‘Being the Ricardos’ Star Javier Bardem About Desi Arnaz

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst interviewed Javier Bardem at the NYC premiere of “Being the Ricardos.” He opened up about what he was surprised to learn about Desi Arnaz, plus learning to play instruments for the role!. “Being the Ricardos” is in theaters December 10 and on Amazon Prime Video December 24.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Sizzles In Gorgeous White Dress At ‘Being The Ricardos’ Premiere In NYC

Nicole Kidman stunned in an elegant white dress at the premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos,’ her upcoming film about Hollywood power couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. Nicole Kidman looked old Hollywood elegant at the premiere of her upcoming film, Being the Ricardos. The Academy Award winner, 54, wore a simple white dress with black bows towards her waist at the premiere in New York on Thursday, Dec. 2.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Being the Ricardos review – Nicole Kidman makes light comedy look like hard work in Lucille Ball biopic

Aaron Sorkin’s strenuously unrelaxed comedy-drama is inspired by the legendary US TV show I Love Lucy starring real-life married couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz whose surname on the show was “Ricardo”; their programme boldly cast Latino and white together, pioneered the three-camera sitcom, ruled the airwaves in the 1950s and dominated schedules with reruns for decades afterwards. (There’s a gag in Crocodile Dundee about Mick seeing a TV for the first time in years and nodding calmly to see I Love Lucy is still on.)
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

319K+
Followers
33K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy