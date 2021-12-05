‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star LL Cool J Opens Up About Pursuing Dreams

NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J has a message for you. Don’t give up on your dreams. It’s never too late to find greatness.

LL Cool J has accomplished a lot in life, definitely more than many. But he still has more items to check off of his bucket list. And the 53-year-old isn’t going to give up on any of his goals or dreams any time soon.

Yesterday, the multi-platinum rapper sat down with CBS ahead of the National Christmas Tree Lighting. During his chat, LL shared some insight into living your best life. And he posted a clip from the video on Instagram.

“Dreams don’t have deadlines,” LL wrote alongside his video. “Be sure to tune in to The National Christmas Tree Lighting on @cbstv on Sunday, December 5th starting at 8:30PM, ET / 8:00PM, PT.”

LL Cool Jay Wants You to ‘Stay Hungry’

LL has “a lot of dreams” and “a lot of things he wants to accomplish” in this life. And he’s working on those dreams every day.

And he hopes all of his fans are, too. So his advice to everyone is simple— “stay hungry and keep working towards the things you want.”

“Never limit yourself,” he continued. “Never listen to those little voices in your head that tell you you’re not arent either capable or it can’t happen for you.”

As he reminded everyone in the interview, Colonel Sanders opened KFC when he was 65. And Ray Kroc opened McDonald’s at 52. So there is no reason to ever give up on your own pursuits. Look how well determination worked for them.

“Dreams don’t have deadlines,” he added. “You can do anything you put your mind to.”

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Will Host This Year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting

Our favorite NCIS: Los Angeles star is leading one of 2021’s biggest holiday events.

One of the newest Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, LL Cool J, will host this year’s National Christmas Tree Lighting on CBS and its streaming counterpart Paramount+.

2021’s 99th annual ceremony actually took place this past Thursday (December 2nd). But the network will air the taped event tonight (December 5th).

The show will be a festive treat featuring performances by Outsider favorite Chris Stapleton and Grammy Award-winning icon Patti LaBelle. We’ll also hear carols by the U.S. Army Band Downrange, and more. Even LL will sing a song or two.

The event was filmed at Washington D.C.’s beautiful President’s Park in Washington, D.C.

Unfortunately, The National Christmas Tree Lighting will take over LL’s NCIS: Los Angeles time slot. But the series will be back next Sunday at 9 pm EST.