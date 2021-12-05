ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Watch: Twitter reacts to a childhood Burger King commercial of Warriors’ Stephen Curry; Father-Son duo lauded on internet

By Ritik Malik
firstsportz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWardell Stephen Curry II who is known as Stephen Curry and “The Chef Curry” since he is always been cooking the league from the downtown and has made the globe fan of his shooting. Steph has always been a celebrity on court and off court from his childhood as he used...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Says Kevin Durant Should Ask To Be Traded After Being “Betrayed” By Kyrie Irving

Popular and controversial ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith has urged Kevin Durant to seek out a trade with claims he has been betrayed by Kyrie Irving. Irving hasn’t been active this season as he’s opted not to get vaccinated and Smith has been pretty vocal over the issue these last few weeks. Vaccination is, of course, a personal choice yet the ESPN personality says Kyrie owes it to Durant as the former was the one who got KD to join the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul reveals when he knew Stephen Curry was different

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Trae Young
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry, Warriors look Finals-bound after latest feat

The Warriors are back, baby! The Golden State Warriors have been on an absolute tear to start the 2021 season, destroying teams behind a tenacious defense and Stephen Curry doing Stephen Curry things. Today’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers put them atop the league at an impressive 16-2 record, which is a harbinger of great things for the team.
NBA
The Independent

Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers.Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center.The two-time NBA MVP made seven three-pointers, taking his tally for the season to 100 in 19 games and breaking his own record for the fastest player to reach the landmark in a single campaign.💯Stephen Curry is the fastest to 100 triples in a season (19 games played) in NBA history! THIS WEEKEND ONLY stream NBA League Pass for 50% off here: https://t.co/5ekswLCtFD pic.twitter.com/y3ONHph8aW— NBA (@NBA) November 28, 2021Otto Porter contributed 18 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State while Clippers forward Paul George scored 30 in a losing effort. Read More Peter Wright wins Players Championship Finals after last-leg thrillerMark Selby stunned by Hossein Vafaei in UK ChampionshipNew England Patriots ease to sixth straight victory
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warriors#Mvp#Thejohnnyweeknd#Grantliffmann
ClutchPoints

Crazy stats reveals Warriors’ Stephen Curry’s epic transformation

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t slowing down one bit as he continues to break his own records in his 13th season in the NBA. On Sunday night against the Los Angeles Clippers, the two-time MVP passed himself for another incredible three-pointer milestone that further cemented his place as one of the best, if not the best, shooters to ever play in the league.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Twitter reacts to Steph Curry's 33-point performance during Warriors' win vs. Clippers

Carrying a six-game win streak, the Golden State Warriors made the trip to Hollywood for a matinee contest against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. After a slow start in the first quarter that resulted in a flurry of turnovers, the Warriors closed the gap against the Clippers in the second quarter to steal a two-point advantage heading into the locker room.
NBA
Washington Post

Stephen Curry is better than ever, and the Warriors’ traveling circus is back

LOS ANGELES — The throngs of Stephen Curry devotees who spent years following the Golden State Warriors’ every move have returned. In recent weeks, Curry, the beloved ringmaster of a traveling circus that reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, has drawn “MVP” chants from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. After leaving the Clippers in the dust with a signature fourth-quarter flurry Sunday, he exited the Staples Center court to a standing ovation and was greeted by hundreds of fans begging for sneakers, grasping for hugs, shouting his name and angling their cellphone cameras in his direction. Many had arrived before noon to ogle his extensive pregame routine. The Warriors, owners of the NBA’s best record and top point differential through the first quarter of the season, are once again feeling the crushing effects of their popularity.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
clevelandstar.com

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Clippers

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-home showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort Sunday afternoon in a 105-90 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers. Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to contribute 18 points and...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Stephen Curry’s wild response upon referee after missed blatant missed foul call in Warriors vs Clippers showdown

Golden State Warriors is often seen dancing after hitting dagger threes on the court and hoop fans associate him with all the light-hearted fun on the court. However, in the Warriors vs Clippers showdown, the marquee player of the best team in the NBA 2021-22 Season lost his cool after he lashed onto the referee after they missed a foul on him in a 2-on-1 fastbreak in the latter stages of the particular game.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Warriors eyeing prominent guard to pair with Steph Curry?

The Golden State Warriors could be trying to pair Stephen Curry with a notable fellow member of the 2009 draft class. Joe Vardon and Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reported this week that the Warriors were “keenly interested” in partnering Curry with Ricky Rubio if Rubio wanted a buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers. For now however, Rubio is all-in on the Cavs, who are a surprising 13-11 on the year.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Warriors news: Stephen Curry makes savage move after demolishing the Suns

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors dominated the Phoenix Suns on Friday in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups early in the season. The Dubs avenged their loss to the Suns last Tuesday with a 118-96 demolition job on a Devin Booker-less Phoenix side on Friday. Curry put in another strong effort against the Suns […] The post Warriors news: Stephen Curry makes savage move after demolishing the Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry got Warriors teammate comparing him to a ‘soccer player’

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has made quite a unique remark as he heaped praise on Stephen Curry. Now playing his 13th season in the league, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has not aged one bit in terms of playing style. His constant and swift movement with and without the ball is still one […] The post Stephen Curry got Warriors teammate comparing him to a ‘soccer player’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy