Text description provided by the architects. Following 3 years of research alongside Cristina Albornoz, ZITA designed and built the House in the Andean Mooreland in an attempt to create an example of how to build within this fragile ecosystem with high environmental value. Located at an altitude of 3,250 meters above sea level and within the tropics of Capricorn and Cancer, Andean Moorelands is permanently producing water thanks to the relation between its unique vegetation capable of absorbing water from the atmosphere, and its perpetual cloud forest condition. This cloud landscape is a permanent feature on the horizon, permanently varying the depth of view and with it hiding and revealing the mountains.

